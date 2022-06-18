How EFCC storm polling unit wia voters protest alleged ‘See and Buy’

Some voters vex for some polling units for di ongoing election for Ekiti state. Voters wey be mostly women vex say some pipo dey do wetin dem allege be "see and buy", dat na vote buying.

Di women for polling units 9 and 16 for ward 11 Oke-ori omi say dem just wan vote colour - "we no want money.

"Make dem carry dia money go. We no wan vote sake of one pot of soup. "Dem dey pay some pipo N2,500 while for odas na N2,000," Wemimo, one of di voters tok.

Some political party agents also raise alarm say one main party dey share money and dem dey deprive pipo wey dey against dem from voting. "We want make Inec send military men come those two units. Na only dem fit stop dis vote buying," dem tok even as police and civil defence officers dey di units.

"Di civil defence men and police dey see wetin dey happun but you see as dem no dey do anything." E tok.

Wetin law tok

For di Electoral Act (Amendment), 2022 pesin wey dey convicted of vote buying go pay fine of N100,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

"Paying money to any oda pesin for bribery at any election. On conviction to a maximum fine of N100,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both. "Section 124, receiving any money or gift, for voting or to refrain from voting at any election. Di cases of vote buying for some of di polling units attract di attention of anti corruption officials.

Di officials wey no gree make BBC Pidgin record dem say complaint of vote buying plenty well-well.

