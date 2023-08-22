Hope don dey for quick detection of prostate cancer for men body

22 August 2023

One new study don comot to say ten-minute MRI scan fit dey used to screen men for prostate cancer.

Di scan don dey more accurate to find cancer pass blood tests wey dey look for high levels of protein wey dem dey call PSA.

MRI don dey used to see some serious cancers wey di PSA alone for don waka pass.

As at now, no national screening programme dey as PSA no dey reliable. But men wey don pass 50 fit ask for PSA.

Di authors of dis new study say prostate MRI fit be di way to screen but say larger study go dey needed to nail am.

Wetin be prostate cancer?

Di prostate gland na part of male reproductive system and small like walnut, e dey for di pelvis below di bladder.

E dey around di urethra wey dey use penis comot piss from body.

Cancer na strange and uncontrollable cell growth

Di way e dey normally grow for prostrate na slowly

E fit even take years and di pesin wey get am fit no even suffer anytin.

But for oda pipo bodi na wit gra gra e dey come and e dey very deadly,

All in all di best way to ensure life na early detection and treatment and na for dis early detection, dis study come in.

For di Reimagine study, wey dey published inside BMJ Oncology, men wey dey between 50 and 75 for London bin dey invited do screening with PSA and MRI tests wey dem do for di University College Hospital.

Out of di 303 pipo wey do di test, 48 bin get positive MRI wey show cancer and of dat number 25 bin dey diagnosed wit significant cancer wen dem use biopsies take test.

More dan half of di pipo di men wey MRI pick up dia cancer bin get low PSA wey dey considered normal and if na only dat one dem do dem go get fake hope say nothing dey.

Prof Caroline Moore, consultant urologist for UCLH and chief investigator of di study for University College London say, “our results give early proof say MRI fit give more reliable method to take find potentially serious cancers dem on time.

To add on top di beta, na less dan 1% bin dey over diagnosed wit low-risk sickness.”

62 year old Paul Rothwell get im prostrate cancer diagnosis sake of say im go di trials, dem catch am early and dem treat am successfully.

E happy sake of say im PSA bin dey negative so im for get fake peace of mind if e no do MRI.

E tell BBC say, “if na just blood test I do, I go dey waka normal, not knowing say ticking time bomb of cancer dey slowly grow, and by di time wey I for find am e don dey harder to treat and more dangerous for me.”

PSA tests dey useful but dem no dey reliable for prostate cancer on top say, even though high PSA fit be cancer, oda tins like recent infection, or hard sex or exercise fit cause am.

Reimagine trial show say black men dey five times more unlikely to come do prostate cancer screening even though dem get higher risk.

Sarah Green wey be anoda study author from King’s College London tok say, “One in four black men dey get prostate cancer for dia life time wey be double di men of oda ethnicities. Becos dis risk, any national programme must to include strategy to get black men and encourage dem to do testing.”

66-year-old Errol McKeller bin dey diagnosed wit cancer 13 years ago. Afta successful treatment e go back dey do im car mechanic work, but im dey give discount for im business if di customers or dia partners don check dia prostrate.

E get charity, Errol McKeller foundation wey wan raise awareness for prostate cancer and get more men to go do testing.

E tell BBC say, “Wen dem carry dia car come I go ask men say wen be di last time you don do servicing for yourself? Wen prostate cancer show, e no care weda you white or black, if you ignore am, e go kill you. Las-las na about all men, make nobody carry last.”

Senior author for di study Prof Mark Emberton say screening fit start in di next decade.

Simon Gieveson wey be assistant research director for Prostate Cancer UK say, “wen man prostate cancer dey caught on time e dey very treatable. Sadly every year more dan 10,000 men dey get dia diagnosis too late wia di cancer don already spread. Di results of dis test dey very exciting and now we want larger UK wide studies to understand weda to use MRI as first step of testing fit dey di beginning of national screening program.”

Wetin be di symptoms pipo suppose check?

Di common ones na

Piss go dey catch you more and more especially for night

If e hard to piss, e dey come small small and di piss dey tay

Blood for urine or semen