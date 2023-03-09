Why Nigeria goment send dis 46-year-old woman back to Italy to serve prison sentence

Dem don extradite one Nigerian woman to Italy to serve 13 years prison sentence for crimes wey include running prostitution ring, Italian police tok on Wednesday.

Di 46-year-old woman identified as Joy Jeff don dey Italy most-wanted list since 2010.

Dem sentence Joy in her absence. Police describe di woman as a prominent figure for di Nigerian mafia, tori pipo, Reuters report.

Italian investigators for di eastern city of Ancona tok say Jeff play one leading role for trafficking women to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, where she force dem into prostitution by violence and threats.

Video wey di Italian police release show moment wen dem fly di woman from di Nigerian capital Abuja to Ciampino airport for Rome where police take am away in a wheelchair.

"Africa today na strategic location wen you dey look for fugitives and wen you dey fight organised crime," Vittorio Rizzi tok. Rizzi na Italian police chief wey dey responsible for international coordination.

Why Nigeria shook mouth

Nigeria shook mouth for dis mata sake of di treaty wey di kontri and Italy sign for 2016.

Years afta Nigeria sign di treaty wit Italy, Joy chop arrest for di West African kontri on June 4, 2022 on one international warrant wey Italy issue.

Police say di woman na one of di few women wey dey di most-wanted list.

Di Federal Goment of Nigeria bin sign three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on mutual assistance for criminal mata, transfer of sentenced pesin, and extradition treaty wit di goment of di Republic of Italy.

Di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, sign di pact for Rome on behalf of di federal goment.

Di pact na to prevent, investigate and prosecute crime for both kontris.

On di extradition treaty, if any of di kontris declare pesin wanted sake of criminal case and di pesin run go either kontris, goment of di kontri where dem run to go send dem back.

Nigeria and Italy reach agreement to promote effective cooperation on di transfer of sentenced pesin.

Human trafficking and prostitution for Nigeria

Human trafficking and prostitution na source of concern for Nigeria goment and many state goments for di kontri.

Many pipo dey cash out on dis industry and some victims don come out to share dia tori and how human traffickers deceive dem into prostitution afta trafficking dem.

Di National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) dey champion di fight against human trafficking, but pipo wey dey make moni from di industry no appear to back down.

Traffickers dey also compel dia victims to swear oaths so dem no go fit run away wen dem reach wia dem traffick dem go.

Former NAPTIP Director-General Julie Okah-Donli say di mata dey ground well-well sotay di agency don dey use native doctors to help fight against trafficking since na dia place di traffickers dey go give di pipo oath swear.

"Di traffickers dey deceive pipo, wen dem get dia victims dem go take dem go juju priest go swear and wen we rescue dem, dem dey fear to tok or call di name of di trafficker and dis one dey prevent arrest and prosecution," Julie tok.

She say before-before for Edo state, some girls dey go abroad go do prostitution work because e dey legal for some kontris but traffickers don kolobi di business and start to dey use people anyhow.

She come inform say di Oba of Benin kingdom sef don call di witch doctors to draw dia ear on top di matter.

Dem use French sell Janet into prostitution

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem use French Language sell Janet to her madam for motor park

One 18-year-old Janet (no be her real name) bin dey her village for Delta State, south-south Nigeria jeje wen one man come promise her beta job opportunity for Europe.

Janet wey be hair dresser come happy on top di news as per say she don get chance to beta her life and dat of her family.

Before dem leave Nigeria, di man carry dem go shrine go swear. Janet say she refuse to swear but di oda girls wey follow go say dem cut dia fingers, cut hair for dia armpit, private part and dia head.

After dis one, dem break Kolanut and alcohol come give dem to swear say if dem run and refuse to pay dia madam, dem go die or dem no go do beta things with dia life.

Her journey na by road and na two days e take dem before dem reach Burkina-Faso. Na dia di man come call some women to come pick dem and na dat place dem negotiate dia price come sell dem to di madams."E come call some ladies come di park for night and dem come share us go different places, na French dem dey talk take sell us.

So after three days, di madam come meet us say we go start work tomorrow. Dem come show us room, give us condom and stick wey dem carve like penis come dey teach us how to satisfy male customers", she explain.

For two weeks Janet cry and try to escape but she no fit as dem lock dem inside room from morning till night wen dem go go out go prostitute and na until she work pay her madam 600 CFS before dem free her.

"As at 2006 wen I go Burkina Faso I balance my madam 600 CFS but many girls wey come after dey pay one million CFS"

State goments dey fight prostitution

State goments for Nigeria dey also fight prostitution and one of dem na Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, where Govnor Nyesom Wike bin ban prostitution.

E say dis "go stop di harmful effects of dis depraved activities on di moral development of di children and society at large."

Di Kano State Hisbah Board dey also wage war against prostitution and dem dey arrest pipo wey dey go into di trade.

For September 2022, di Kano State Hisbah Board say dem arrest 23 youths for prostitution and drug abuse.