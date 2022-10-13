BBNaija '﻿Double wahala' housemate Rico Swavey don die

Nigerian celebrity and ex-big brother Naija housemate Patrick Fakoya, wey evri body know as Rico Swavey don die afta e battle wit im life.

T﻿obi Bakare, im friend and colleague first confam im death on Thursday morning

Rico Swavey bin involve for one motor accident on Tuesday inside Lagos and Nigerians bin dey pray from after one tweet from im verified Twitter handle comfam di tori of im accident.

O﻿fficial statement later comot from im management vonfiring di news of im death.

'﻿'We lose am... we lose our baby.'' Dem announce for im verified Twitter handle

Another ex housemate, Alex @alex_unusual na one of Swavey friends wey first post on social media say di condition of di actor dey bad. She say make Nigerians pray for am.

A﻿lex don also post di news of Rico death for Twitter, ''No be wetin we bin agreed on be dis. RIP Rico''. She tok.

H﻿ost of di reality show wey imsef be ex housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu don join colleagues to say bye bye to di actor.

#PrayForRicoSwavey

#PrayForRicoSwavey bin begin trend for social media to seek support.

Foto of Rico Swavey dey lie down for hospital wit ventilators, defibrillators, dialysis machines, suctioning devices and oxygen concentrator machines for im body.

Social media users especially friends and fans bin dey trend di hash tag to help am.

Who be Rico Swavey

Rico Swavey na entertainer wey get several talents wey e don showcase.

Im real name na Patrick Fakoya and na from Patrick im bring out im ‘stage name’ Rico wey pipo use know am.

Im na 29 years old wey spend some of im life time for Jos, Plateau state.

E don dey di entertainment industry for Nigeria for some time but e become popular afta e participate for reality show Big Brother Naija wit oda housemates for 2018 – di ‘Double wahala’ edition.