Adamawa state review curfew after hoodlums loot warehouse

Wia dis foto come from, Adamawa state government

31 minutes wey don pass

Adamawa State goment don review di 24-hour curfew wey dem earlier sama across di state to 6pm to 6am.

Govnor Umaru Fintiri bin sama 24-hour curfew for di state afta hoodlums loot warehouses of di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and odas.

Although e no dey clear wetin make pipo for Adamawa begin break warehouse to tiff foodstuff, but informate wey BBC Pidgin gather be say di action go need do wit fuel price increase and food prices wey don go up.

Di state goment say di review go allow pipo to kontinu wit dia lawful business.

Plenti residents wey past hundred bin break into public and private warehouses wia pipo store grains and oda commodities and tiff dem, Adamawa state tok-tok pesin yan.

E add say di hoodlums also attack pipo wit matches and break enta business places and houses to tiff property.

Di 24-hour bifo no go allow any movement shelle throughout di state except pipo wey dey carry out essential duties.

Di govnor beg pipo for di state to obey di directive as anybody wey no obey am go face di law.

Different Videos for social media show plenti pipo wey carry bags of grains for head while odas carry cartons dey go.

President Bola Tinubu bin announce end to fuel subsidy for 29 May during im first presidential speech.

Di announcement bin don dey cause different reactions as Nigerians no too welcome di development.

'Pipo dey suffer but...'

Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, condemn di Sunday looting of warehouses for di state.

For one interview for TV she bin say true-true di goment sabi say im pipo dey suffer but say looting no dey good.

“Goment sabi di fact say our pipo dey hungry and our pipo dey suffer. We accept dat, but we condemn wetin happun sake of say dat one no go take us forward.

Kaletapwa Farauta say di hoodlums wey attack di warehouses including dat of NEMA for di state capital, Yola no break di doors.

Di attackers bin loot oda items wey no be food too from di warehouses, she add.

“Two warehouses dey attacked for Yola, di state capital, while one dey attacked for Numan Local Goment Area.”

“Di NEMA stores and state govment warehouse wey dem attack for Yola dey within di same axis.

“Dem drill holes for di wall of di warehouses, dey no break di doors.”