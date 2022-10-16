Iran prison fire na sake of Ijab protests?

One ogbonge fire start on Saturday for di Iran notorious Evin prison wey dey known as wia dem dey put political prisoners, tori pipo and foreigners.

Videos wey comot online bin show fire and smoke for di site for Tehran and for di video you fit hear sirens and explosions.

O﻿ne official wey di state media quote say di di situation don dey under control, but even afta dat statement video still dey comot to show say di fire still dey burn.

F﻿or weeks, Iran don dey for di middle of anti-goment protests.

D﻿i protests start last month afta di death of 22 year old Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini for police hand. Officials say she die of heart attack, but her family say no be true say na morality police beat am.

B﻿BC Persian Rana Rahimpour say e neva clear weda wetin happun for prison dey linked to di protests,

B﻿ut Rana add say e fit be di cases sake of sat hundreds of di protesters na im dem do send go Evin.

S﻿tate media howeva suggest say i two no dey connected, as official blame "criminal elements" for di fire. State controlled IRNA say eight pipo injure.

T﻿ehran govnor for inside di prison tell state TV say riot start for di wing of di hospital wey dey hold petty criminals and everytin don settle.

Pictures wey IRNA show about wetin di prison look like afta di fire.

Videos of di fire first enta social media of Saturday evening.

G﻿unshots and explosions bin dey heard for plenti videos, while for odas, outside di prison bin dey chant, "death to di dictator" wey be one of di main slogan of di protests.

O﻿ne video show as dem fire objects inside di prison from outside, followed by explosion according to BBC Persian.

C﻿rowd full di outsidofe of di prison, traffic no move at all afain ad riot police bin enta di prison.

E﻿ven afta Iran media sat calm don dey, BBC Persia Kasra Naji still report say situation for di prison still dey confused. Videos still dey comot for social media with fire still bruning and sound of gunshots.

O﻿da pictures show inmates for di roof of one section of di prison wey dem dey keep political prisoners and and plenti of i protesters, Kasra tok.

D﻿i families of some of di prisoners tell BBC say dem no fit reach dia relatives on phone, which dem fit do before, and e be like say dem don cut internet access around di prison.

E﻿vin Prison don dey criticised by Western rights groups. Human Rights Watch don accuse authorities for di prison say dem dey use threat of torture and indefinite imprisonment and also long interrogations as well as no allow inmates to get medical care.

G﻿roup of hackers wey dem call Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) post vidoes for August last year wey leak footage from Evin prison of guards beating or mistreating inmates.

S﻿ome foreign goments wey dia citizens dey for di prison don dey worry.

T﻿ok-tok pein for di US state department say dem dey follow di mata with "urgency", why UK goment security minister call am "very worrying development".

S﻿ice Ms Amini die five weeks ago, protests don dey happun around Ira for di boldest challenge to Islamic Republic dince dem start am for 1979.