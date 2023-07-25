‘Afta 9 years of service, di way goment dey treat my brother no good’

17 minutes wey don pass

George Emefiele, di younger brother of di suspended Central Bank of Nigeria govnor how authorities dey treat George Emefiele dey ‘very unfair’.

E also describe as unfair and undemocratic, di drama wey happun for di Federal High Court Lagos, afta di court grant Godwin Emefiele N20m bail.

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) plus officials of di Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) bin clash on top who go take custody of di suspended apex bank govnor afta di court ruling.

Di Nigeria Secret Police say e must dey dia custody while di Correctional Service claim say dem go obey court ruling - wey tok say make e dey say remanded for di correctional facility pending wen e go fulfil im bail conditions.

However, oga Emefiele brother tok say di way di Nigeria goment take dey treat im brother no dey fair, as pesin wey don serve di kontri well for nine good years.

"My brother no fit run away. E serve dis kontri for good nine years. Dis na how you go treat pesin wey serve di kontri for 9 good years, dis na how you wan pay am back? e ask.

Wetin we call dis foto, George Emefiele, younger brother of Godwin Emefiele

E say dis no dey fair and call on di Federal goment to obey Court order as im brother no deserve wetin e dey face afta 9 years of service to di kontri.

E add say all dem want na make goment follow democratic proceedings and obey di rule of law wey bring dem to goment.

George allege say im brother no well - "My brother dey sick, e dey emotionally and physically tortured."

Wetin happun as Godwin Emefiele show for court

Small gbege bin happun for di Federal High Court Lagos, as di Nigeria secret police, DSS and officials from di correctional services clash on top di custody of di suspended Central Bank Govrnor, Godwin Emefiele.

Di court bin rule say make di suspended bank govrnor remain for prison custody for di Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos until e fulfil im bail 20 million Naira ($26,000) bail condition.

Wetin we call dis foto, Armed DSS operatives cover dia faces mount for court

Wetin we call dis foto, DSS dey drag correctional service official over who go carry emefiele

Di DSS Officials bin try to re-arrest oga Emefiele afta di court proceedings wey lead to kasala between di two security agencies.

Di DSS charge di suspended apex bank govnor wit illegally possession of shotgun and ammunition.

Allegations wey e deny.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo grant 61-year-old Emefiele bail. E reject goment claim say Emefiele be flight risk.