How Ukraine first grain shipment under Russia deal go affect food prices

1 August 2022

Di first ship wey dey carry grain don comot Ukrainian port under one landmark deal wit Russia.

Turkish and Ukrainian officials say di ship comot di southern port of Odesa early on Monday morning local time.

Russia bin don dey block Ukrainian ports dem invade di kontri for February, but di two sides agree to di deal to resume shipments.

Hope be say di agreement go ease di global food crisis and lower di price of grain.

Turkey say di Sierra Leone-flagged vessel, wey dem call Razoni, go stop for di port of Tripoli for Lebanon.

Dem add am say dem dey plan further shipments in di coming weeks.

Di Joint Co-ordination Centre, wey dem set up for Istanbul under di deal, say di ship dey carry some 26,000 tonnes of corn.

And e dey expected to arrive for Turkish waters for inspection on Tuesday, dem tok.

Ukraine goment say 16 oda grain ships wit 600,000 tonnes of foodstuffs dey wait to leave ports for and around Odesa in di coming weeks.

Di blockade wey Russia impose don cause grain prices to go up and e bin get shortages for some of di world poorest kontris.

How dis shipment go now affect food prices across di world?

Di World Bank bin tok say import bills for wheat, rice and maize dey expected to rise more than double di increment from 2021 to 2022.

Di rise go come wit ogbonge impact ontop low income kontris at a high risk of a debt crisis, dem tok.

Dis shipment fit turn tins around.

Di Oga of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala say di hopefully dis departure of more grains from di port of Ukraine go bring di international price of grain down.

“We welcome di departure of di first grain shipment from Ukraine and di resumption of grain trade.

“Hopefully it bring grain prices down , help humanitarian purchases and e go get positive impact on poor pipo wey dey go hungry for poor kontris.”, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tok.

Tori be say di blockade of Ukraine grain don contribute to global food crisis as wheat-based products like bread and pasta become more expensive, and cooking oils and fertiliser also increase in price.

Russia and Ukraine dey jointly produce nearly one third of global wheat supplies.

And since di Russia invasion of Ukraine start for February, about 20m tonnes of grain wey dem suppose export , na im hook for di kontri.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky say e fit increase to 75m tonnes afta dis year harvest.

Di war also mean say dis year harvest go dey smaller.

Dem no go harvest as much as 30% of di 86m tonnes of grain wey Ukraine dey normally produce, na one food security specialist for think tank Chatham House, Laura Wellesley tok am.

How grain shortages affect kontris globally

Di war don lead to shortage of 30 million tonnes of food for Africa, according to to wetin di African Development Bank tok as e say Ukraine and Russia usually supply over 40% of Africa wheat,

Di war contribute to one 40% increase in food prices across di continent.

Ukraine na usually di world fourth-largest grain exporter.

Dem dey normally produce 42% of di world sunflower oil, 16% of di world maize and 9% of di world wheat.

For Nigeria, di grain shortage don cause increase in di price of staples like pasta and bread as much as 50%.

For Yemen, di fall in supplies between January and May don make di price of flour increase by 42% and bread by 25% , according to wetin UN tok.

For Syria, another big importer of Ukrainian wheat, di price of bread don double.

World leaders react to di grain shipment

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcome di departure of di ship and hail Turkey for dia role as dem work to implement di agreement.

"Today Ukraine, together wit partners, take another step to prevent world hunger," Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov write am for im Facebook.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba call di shipment a "relief for di world" and beg Moscow to "respect im part of di deal". Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov tell reporters for Moscow say di departure of di ship departure na "very positive" development.

International leaders also give di shipment a cautious welcome, as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss call am "an important first step". But EU spokesperson Peter Stano say Russia must make sure say e meet di "whole deal" to resume Ukrainian exports around di world.

Wetin Russia go gain?

Russia sign deal to allow Ukraine begin ship grains sake of some agreement.

Di deal go facilitate Russian exports of grain and fertiliser through di Black Sea, according to wetin diplomats tok.

Meanwhile Russia agree say dem no go not target ports as shipments dey in transit.

For di deal, Ukrainian vessels go guide cargo ships through waters wey dem don already mine

Turkey - supported by di United Nations - go also inspect ships, make dem for put to rest di fear wey Russia get say dem fit dey smuggle weapons.

Di deal take two months to reach and e dey set to last for 120 days.