First set results expected from Nigeria election wey tight

Some pipo wait outside dia polling stations all night until di results dey announced

Di first results dey expected later from Nigeria tightest election since di end of military rule for 1999.

Although, na afta widespread delays and some attacks for polling stations on Saturday, voting dey postponed until Sunday for some parts of di kontri.

For oda areas, voting kontinu till night.

Turnout come dey high, especially among young pipo wey don make up about one third of di 87 million pipo wey fit vote.

Dis one make am di biggest democratic exercise for Africa.

Di election see one challenge wey nobody imagine for di two-party system wey don dominate Nigeria for 24 years.

Peter Obi from di not too popular Labour Party, Bola Tinubu from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be potential winners wey pipo dey reason. E get 15 oda presidential candidates.

Saturday voting bin see long delays for polling stations and scattered tori of ballot-box snatching and attacks by armed men, especially for southern areas, wia Oga Obi get im support base.

Dr Nkem Okoli just dey about to vote for di Lekki district of di biggest city Lagos wen masked men attack di polling station.

"Gbege bin burst. Bottles dey fly everywia," she tell BBC. "Dem break [di ballot box]. Dem tiff phones of di officials. Now we no fit vote."

For at least five states, voting for some places no start until around 18:00 local time - three-and-half hours afta polls due to close.

One woman tok for Twitter say she use her car headlights to light up di process of voting and counting overnight.

Voting dey delayed until Sunday for some parts of di southern Bayelsa state.

Harrison Rosaline dey determine to take part for di election, despite di delays for Saturday

Harrison Rosaline say she bin wait for five hours to vote on Saturday but no election officials show face. But she return, wit her two-month old baby, and dey happy to don finally cast her ballot.

"I dey ginger sake of I want better Nigeria. I want dis kontri to dey good for everybodi, including my baby," she tell BBC.

E bin get tension for some parts of Rivers and Lagos states, wia some political parties ask dia members to go di centres wia votes dey collated, so nobodi go fit manipulate dem.

E bin also get complains over di use of di recently introduced electronic voting system, as plenti voters dey accuse electoral officials say dem no gree upload di results for di polling units as dem suppose to.

Although, for those areas wia voting go smoothly, results dey posted outside individual polling stations.

"The mood at Nigeria's polls 60 seconds", Duration 1,00 01:00 Wetin we call dis Video, Nigeria elections: Di mood on ground inside 60 seconds

Di results from tens of thousands for polling stations around di kontri go den add up. One official from di electoral body for each of Nigeria 36 states go den travel to di capital, Abuja, wia results go dey announced state-by-state, wit di first announcements expected later on Sunday afta 17:00 GMT.

Final results no dey expected bifo Monday for di earliest, and e possible make e no happun until Wednesday.

For one press briefing for Saturday, electoral bodi oga, Mahmood Yakubu apologise for di delays for voting.

Oga Yakubu also tok say armed men attack some polling units for di southern state of Delta and di northern state of Katsina, wia pipo carry voter-card verification machines.

Dem later replace dem and boost security to allow voting to happun, e add.

For di north-eastern state of Borno, Oga Yakubu say militant Islamists don open fire for electoral officers from one mountain top for Gwoza area, injure some number of officials.

Each ballot paper, as dem dey check am carefully

Di lead-up to di polls dey overshadowed by one cash shortage wey one unsuccessful attempt to redesign di currency cause, e leadi to widespread gbege for banks and cash machines as desperate pipo try access dia moni.

Di new notes dey introduced so dem go fit tackle inflation, and also vote-buying. For di eve of di election one member of di House of Representatives chop arrest afta authorities gbab am wit almost $500,000 (£419,000) cash, and list of pipo e suppose give, police tok.

Anybodi wey win go need deal wit crumbling economy, high youth unemployment, and widespread insecurity wey see 10,000 killed last year.

Voters also cast dia ballots for 109 federal senators and 360 members of di house of representatives.

Oga Obi, wey be 61 years old, enjoy true support among some sections of Nigeria youth, especially for di largely Christian south.

Although e bin dey PDP bifo den, dem see am as one relatively fresh face. Di rich businessman bin serve as governor of di south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. Im backers, wey dey popular as di "OBIdients", say e be di only candidate wit integrity, but im critics argue say vote for am dey wasted sake of one of di two traditional parties dey more likely to win.

Di PDP Oga Abubakar, wey bi 76 years old, be di only major candidate from di kontri mainly Muslim north. E don run for di presidency five times bifo - all of wey e don lost. E bin get plenti accusations of corruption and cronyism, wey e deny.

Most of im career e bin spend for di corridors of power, e don work as top civil servant, vice-president and opne big businessman.

Most pipo dey see di election one referendum on di APC, wey don oversee one period of economic hardship and worsening insecurity.

Di party candidate, Oga Tinubu, wey be 70 years old, dey credited wit building Lagos during im two terms as governor until 2007.

E dey popular as one political godfather for di south-west region, wia e get big influence, but like Oga Abubakar, e also get allegations of korruption for years and poor health, both of wey e deny.

One candidate need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for di two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states bifo dem declare am winner.