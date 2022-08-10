'Im and im pikin dig di well wey dem die inside 17 years ago'

Wia dis foto come from, Sani Abu

one hour wey don pass

Tuesday 9 August, 2022 go forever be dark day for the family of Mallam Bala Wudil afta two members of di family die inside well as dem dey work for daily bread for dia family.

Mallam Bala and im pikin Sanusi na di two bread winners of dia family. Both of dem be well dredgers as dia town Wudil area of Kano get water shortage problem.

According to Mallam Bala wife Adama Bala, her husband don dey do ‘well work’ for 35 years now and Tuesday bin start like anoda day before tragedy strike.

“We wake up in di morning and e do all di normal tins, chop breakfast before e tell me say e get work dis morning for Alhaji house and don prepare to go.”

“Me and my co wife bid am farewell and pray for am not knowing say na di last time we go ever see am again.”

Meanwhile, Kano state fire service tok-tok pesin Saminu Yusuf tell BBC Pidgin say dem receive call around 11:30am on Tuesday say some pipo dey trapped inside well and dia men rush to make rescue.

E tok say minutes later wey officers arrive di scene, dem find two pipo inside di well and by di time dem bring dem comot dem dey unconscious, wey make dem rush dem to hospital wia doctors confam dem dead.

Fire Service say wetin dem tink say lead to di deaths na lack of oxygen as a result of di deep dry well wey dem enta.

Di woman wey say she no be di mother of im pikin wey die with am say she don dey marry am for over ten years now and get four children with am.

“No be me born Sanusi (di pikin wey die with di father) im mama die long ago but me too I get four children with am.”

“In total, e get 15 children because my co wife get with am plus im wife wey die.”

Adama say wetin she no go ever forget about her husband na im kindness towards im family.

“Na kind hearted pesin wey dey try im best for im family, e no dey allow us ever lack anytin, those na some of di tins wey I go dey always remember about am.”

Alhaji Saleh Kausami na di owner of di house and well wey Mallam Bala and im pikin die inside and e tell BBC Pidgin say e dey very sad about wetin happun but notin man go do as God don plan everytin.

“Mallam Bala na pesin wey I dey always call to come work for me in fact na im and di pikin dig dis particular well wey dem die inside 17 years ago.”

“Why I call now be say water wey dey comot from di well dey smell one kind so I call dem to trace di odour and block di problem before dis unfortunate incident happun.”

Alhaji Saleh describe how di whole tin happun say na di pikin first enta before di father follow am.

“Wetin happun be say di pikin bin dey inside and afta sometime di father come join am, so wetin happun na lack of oxygen because as we observe say dem dey struggle na im we quickly call Fire Service pipo.”

“E take dem about 15 minutes to come unfortunately di time no dey enough as dem dey unconscious after di officers remove dem.”