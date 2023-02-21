'E no make sense' - How Labour Party react to Court order on MC Oluomo, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, MC Oluomo/Instagram

one hour wey don pass

One of di leading political parties for di 2023 presidential election Labour Party don insist say dem no dey comfortable wit di logistic plan wey Nigeria election body dey make for Lagos, South west Nigeria.

Di Labour Party (LP) reject di planned involvement of Chairman of di Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo in di distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials within Lagos State in the February 25 and March 11 polls.

Nigeria general election dey start on Saturday wit di presidential and national assembly elections.

Apart from organizing di election part of di work of di Independent National electoral commission (Inec) na to arrange logistics to move materials on election day.

Na di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Inec bin dey use until tori come out say dem also contract LSPMG.

Controversy over Inec plan to use LSPMG

Na serious controversy follow di decision of Inec to use Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

Dis one make Labour party, dia govnorship candidate for Lagos Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Boot Party's flag bearer for di state, Wale Oluwo carry Inec go court.

On Monday di Federal High Court for Lagos, grant injunction stop Inec from using, engaging or further dealing wit MC Oluomo.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of di Federal High Court for Lagos grant di interim interlocutory injunction afta im listen to di application wey di parties bring.

MC Oluomo and Inec

According to local media, Inec Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje bin tok early February, say di electoral body go work wit di Lagos State Parks Management Committee wey MC Oluomo be dia oga for di distribution of election materials and personnel across di state.

Tori be say di camp of di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar too bin don draw ear for Inec against di use of di parks committee for di fairness of di elections.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin set up di parks committee afta im suspend di operations of di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for Lagos.

'To contract MC Oluomo defy logic'

Labour Party task di new police commissioner for Lagos Idowu Owohunwa to check di activities of di REC and make dem no allow any form of electoral “subversion”.

Di Director-General of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, say make INEC do all dem fit do to make sure say pesins wey get loyal konnect wit party no dey included for di distribution of election materials.

“Justice no suppose only dey done but must dey seen to be done,” Osuntokun tok.

“Dis kain tin dey confuse me say somebody like MC Oluomo wit all di associations wit one of di presidential candidates, and Inec see nothing to go ahead to engage dem essentially to distribute ballot papers. E go against logic say anybody go tink say nothing dey wrong wit dat.”

Osuntokun also knock Agbaje say e support di engagement of MC Oluomo for di distribution of election materials across di 20 local goment areas of di state.

“E be like make you use cat guard rat. I wonder di logic for dat,” di LP campaign oga tok.

“If you want make pipo get confidence for your election, you go do everything wey possible to make all di arrangements as open and as non-discriminatory as possible.”

Inec REC for Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje don kontinu to insist say im no get any deal wit MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo Profile

Wia dis foto come from, MC Oluomo/instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Chairman of di Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya

MC Oluomo real name na Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya.

Im na Nigerian socialite wey also be di chairman of di Lagos chapter of di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).