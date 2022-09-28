Court say make Obi-Datti rally no assemble for Lekki toll-gate?

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

28 September 2022, 22:32 WAT New Informate 49 minutes wey don pass

Di National Lawyers Coalition for Labour Party Presidential candidate for di Nigeria 2023 elections Peter Obi, don describe as fake news di tori wey dey circulate for local tori ontop one Federal High Court ruling for Lagos state on di planned rally by supporters of di party candidate, for di state on 1 October, 2022.

Tori wey dey circulate na say di court order di party and im supporters say make dem no gada for di Lekki toll-gate, and dem go only fit waka pass di place.

D﻿i rally suppose get up to 4 million pipo gada to show dia support.

Howeva, one tok-tok pesin for di National Coalition for Peter Obi/Lawyers for Peter Obi Kelechukwu Uzoka for inside statement wey im sign on behalf of di group, clear am say no be wetin di judge tok be dat.

E say di judgement of Justice Daniel Osagio wey sit on di mata dey in favour of di Labour party candidate and di ruling na say make di “Obi-Datti” rally hold for Lekki, Ikeja, Surulere and Festac.

Oga Uzoka add say di “court order say make di Obi-Datti supporters pass thru and use di Lekki toll gate like evri oda citizen during di assembly but make dem no use am as assembly point.”

W﻿hy lawyers carry Labour Party go court?

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi Wetin we call dis foto, L﻿abour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and im running mate Yusuf Baba-Ahmed

One Adedotun Ajulo Esq and nine lawyers bin approach di court, say make di court ban di "Obi-Datti" rally October 1 rally for Lagos state, especially for Lekki toll gate.

Part of di reasons dem drop be say di rally fit cause gbege for di state.

Dem follow argue say di rally fit cause breakdown of order and if tins go like dat, for di Lekki-toll gate, e fit be like di EndSARS mata wey shele for October 2020.

Wetin happun for court today

Wia dis foto come from, Labour party

According to di statement, “di applicant counsel ask di court for total ban on di rally but di court disagree and rule against him, di court say if e ban Obi-Datti rally, then e go ban all political rallies and campaigns for Lagos.

Wen di argument fail, di applicant come begin argue say di Obi-Datti rally na disguise for di #EndSARS protest wey lead to di destruction of properties and lives for Lagos.

Di court again disagree and overrule di counsel, e remind am say according to di Lagos State EndSars Panel report wey im read, di violence start afta men in military uniform open fire on top unarmed civilians for di toll gate on di evening of October 20, 2020.”Di statement read.

Di Obi-Datti defence team wey Alex Ejesieme SAN lead argue say no issue of violence don dey reported for di Obi-Datti rally wey don dey hold fir di kontri and outside di kontri.

“Di EndSars commemoration no be di same as politically rally and shpow of support for di Labour Party and dia candidate.” Alex Ejesieme tok.

E add say di supporters no get intention to block di toll gate or any ida public place wey pipo go use dat day.

However Justice Daniel Osiagor also don order di Inspector General of Police to provide protection and security for di supporters of di Labour Party candidate for all di locations wia di rally go hold.