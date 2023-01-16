How Gunmen kidnap worshippers for church service for Katsina

16 minutes wey don pass

Authorities don confam say gunmen attack one church for Katsina state northern Nigeria.

Di Senior Special Assistant on Christian Affairs to Katsina Govnor say gunmen attack New Life for All church for Jan Tsauni village and kidnap worshippers as service dey go on.

Rev Ishaya Jurau say di gunmen wey plenty come on top motorcycle storm di church around 10:00am on Sunday.

“As I dey tok to you now di pastor dey for hospital and e dey likely say dem don damage in hand kpata kpata due to di beating e receive.”

“Dem first kidnap 25 pipo but later on di remaining escape so di information wey I get be say na only 7 pipo remain for di gunmen hand at di moment.”

Rev Ishaya add say despite all di security wahala wey Katsina state dey face dis na di first attack wey dem experience for church.

E also add say Katsina state govnor Aminu Bello Masari really dey troubled by wetin happun as e don instruct security agencies to do dia best to rescue di kidnap pipo.

Nigeria dey face serious security palava - from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies - almost every corner of di kontri dey affected by violence and crime.

Police say na only 9 pipo dem kidnap

Meanwhile Katsina Police Command say na only 9 pipo di gunmen kidnap from di church on Sunday contrary to many reports wey dey bin dey quote 25.

Gambo Isah wey be tok tok pesin for di Command tell BBC News Pidgin say 7 women and two small pikins na dem dey with di gunmen.

“No be true say na 25 dem kidnap from di start na 9 pipo dem carry go dat is 7 women and two of di women get babies wey make a total of 9 pipo.”

Officer Gambo tok say as of Monday morning a combined team of police and military dey inside bush dey try rescue di victims.

Some kidnappings wey don happun for northern Nigeria

Katsina na Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari home state and for years now na from one security wahala to anoda.

Jangebe Girls school - Dis one happun on di 26th of February 2021 wia gunmen attack di school in di middle of night pack 317 female students go. Dem spend weeks before dia release.

Gunmen also bin kolobi over 100 students of Salihu Tanko islamic school for May 2021.

E happun as dem dey take Quranic lessons for dia school for Niger state wey dey north central Nigeria.

Gunmen attack Federal College of Forestry on 11 March 2021 wia dem kidnap some students for Kaduna, north west Nigeria.

At di time goment confam say e reach 30 students wey gunmen bin gbab from di school.

College of Animal science - Dis one happun for July 10th 2021 for Zamfara wen gunmen attack di college and kidnap provost of di college, e take days before release

College of Agric Bakura - Dis one happun six months ago when gunmen attack dis college carry 19 pipo go including a staff and im family.