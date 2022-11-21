Why parents dey shame to report cases of dia pikin sexual abuse, rights advocate

Sake of di rise for cases of defilement, rape and oda kain matter of sexual assault, authorities say make pipo dey report.

Dem encourage pipo to always to wen dem notice dat kain tin.

Dis one dey come as one 75 years old chop arrest sake on top accuse say im defile im great-grandniece wey be six years old.

Authorities from di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command for statement say dem gbab Oga Musa Gambo for Gandun Sarki Quarters, Malam Madori LGA, wason on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.

Di arrest happun afta report by one social worker wey be member of Hadejia Women Foundation wey say she bin receive call from one Maimuna.

Dem say di Maimuna wey be family friend to di victim say she catch di suspect "red-handed" when she go visit di girl grandmother.

'﻿Grandpa dey use sweet decieve am'

Wia dis foto come from, Jigawa police

According to Maimuna wey say she catch Musa for di act, she bin see di old man wit di girl for im hand.

She say e bin place di girl for im laps and dey allegedly abuse her sexually for im room wey just dey for di entrance of di main house.

She immediately inform di girl grandmother wey rush to di room and also see di same.

Authorities say di Investigation reveal say di suspect, wey bin leave home for one very long time return recently and dey live wit im sister wey don old wey give am room for her small apartment.

Tori be say di aged sister dey live wit her daughter, niece to di suspect.

And di niece get her grand-daughter wey also dey live wit dem.

according to di police, di young girl tok say she bin dey abused severally by her grandmother uncle, wey dey give her sweets in return and wit threat say make she no tell anybodi.

Di statement further tok say neighbours, tell dem say dem bin dey suspect di 75 years old man for di same offence wey im chop accuse for but dem never report to authorities sake of dem bin no get any evidence to use against am.

Neighbours also tok say di suspect get close bond wit pikin dem for dia area and e dey like to share weets.

Medical report wey dem get from di Sexual Assault and Referral Center (SARC) for Dutse General Hospital show evidence of sexual abuse

NSCDC say di suspect bin confess to di crime - "e say na work of devil as e beg for forgiveness from im sister and niece."

School teacher allegedly lure students go toilet

Wia dis foto come from, Kastina Police

For anoda incident police say dem arrest one 25-year-old classroom teacher on top alleged sexual offence.

Police alleged say di teacher dey lure im students to di school toilet and use im finger do bad tin wit dem.

Di private primary school come from Mashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

E chop arrest for 10 November, 2022 afta four pesins wey come from Shargalle village, Dutsi LGA of Katsina State, jointly report for Dutsi Division of police.

Dem say di suspect for different dates and time allegedly take advantage of dia age and lure dem into di school toilet.

For di investigation, di suspect bin confess say e commit di offence.

Investigation still dey go on.

How internet dey help expose sexual abusers

Inyingi Irimagha wey dey do advocacy on top rape and oda sexual abuse cases tell BBC Pidgin say e don tey wey bad pipo don dey rape and abuse females, especially pikins.

S﻿he say na internet penetration dey helep expose dem now sake of say e dey quick spread di awareness for justice.

Ms Inyingi wey be senior programmes officer for Gender and Development Action say diz days, as internet penetration dey deep, e dey easy for pipo to rant, share informate and get police attention sharpaly.

She say victims no dey receive blame again like before, instead na di abuser pipo dey blame but more awareness still dey needed.

S﻿ome parents dey shame to report

Inyingi say no be say incident of sexual harassment increase from how e be for before, na only say tori dey quick circulate dis days.

As advocacy group, “we dey happy say pipo don dey report cases of abuse more dan before, dis na sake of say plenti more pipo don get access to di internet”

She add say advocacy also don helep as guide for reporting bin no dey clear before.

Inyingi add say sometimes parents sef dey shame to report so dem go blame di pikin for wetin happun to her so dem no go want pursue di matter.

Sometimes police sef dey organise wit di accused to settle and di case go end there, she also add.

She say as e be good tin say pipo dey report, anoda problem be how gomment dey work to implement di violence against pesins prohibition act.

She say some northern states never pass di law, “meanwhile, dis law dey very innovative sake of say e go deep into di matter of cases of abuse and touch where penal code never penetrate.

“Di law also tok about police frustrating cases, like if dem try withhold informate of cases of violence against female pikins wey oda laws never address”, she add.