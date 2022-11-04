Trump drop strong hint say e fit run for White House 2024

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

US President Donald Trump don drop one of im strongest hints yet say e fit run for di White House again.

E tell one crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, say e go "very, very, very probably do am again" for 2024.

Oga Trump dey speak for di first of four rallies in five days as he campaign for Republican candidates in next week midterm elections.

US President Joe Biden dey also hopscotching across di country to get out di vote.

Neither Oga Biden nor Oga Trump dey ontop ballot next Tuesday when American voters go decide di balance of power for di US Congress and key state governorships.

But di midterms go set di US political landscape ahead of di presidential election in two years time.

On Thursday night, Oga Trump, wey be Republican, repeat im unfounded claim say e lose for 2020 because of widespread election fraud."I run twice," e tok.

"I win twice, and do much better di second time dan I do di first, getting millions more votes in 2020 dan I get for 2016.

"And likewise, getting more votes dan any sitting president for di history of our country by far.

"And now in order to make our kontri successful, and safe and glorious. I go very, very, very probably do am again."

"Very soon," e bin tell cheering crowd. "Get ready."

Oga Trump bin win di most votes ever - 72 million - for one sitting president in 2020, but still lose to di challenger, Oga Biden, wey be Democrat, wey pull in 81 million.

Oga Biden - wey campaign on Thursday for New Mexico and California - don reportedly bin dey meet senior advisers to plan im potential 2024 re-election campaign, setting up possible rematch with Oga Trump.

For im part, Oga Trump bin dey tease for months about one potential third campaign for di White House.

For October, e bin teell one for Texas: "I go probably do am again."

For Pennsylvania in September, e bin say: "I fit just have to do am again."

Oga Trump former senior counsellor, Kellyanne Conway, tok earlier on Thursday for one event wey happun for Washington DC say her former boss go "announce soon" about im possible presidential plans.

She bin say she give Oga Trump credit for resisting di temptation to declare a White House run already dis year, as e for don distract from Republican candidates for di midterms.

If e do run for 2024, e fit not go unchallenged within im party.