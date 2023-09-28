Harry Potter Professor Dumbledore don die

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Sir Michael Gambon dey popular for im role as Dumbledore for Harry Potter

58 minutes wey don pass

Di actor Sir Michael Gambon don die at di age of 82, according to tori from im family.

E bin dey popular for im role of Professor Albus Dumbledore for six of di eight Harry Potter movies.

Di Dublin born star don do plenti acting roles for im ova 60 year career from TV to feem to theatre and radio. E don win four Baftas.

Im wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus tok say, dia “beloved husband and papa” die peacefully for hospital with im family by im side afta im bin suffer from pneumonia.

Sir Michael family bin move go London wen im be pikin but im first ever stage play happun for Ireland wia dem bin dey do production of Othello for Dublin for 1962.

Im career come blow afta e become one of di original members of Laurence Oliver National Theatre acting company for London. E later win three Olivier awards for im performances inside di productions of di National Theater.

Ogbonge Trickster

E bin act as di French detective Jules Maigret for di ITV series Maigret and also dey popular for im role as Philip Marlow for di Dennis Potter show Th Singing Detective for BBC.

Sir Michael become di character of Dumbledore wey be di headmaster of di wizard school Hogwarts, for di hit Harry Potter series wey bin comot from JK Rowling books, afta Richard Harris bin die for 2003.

Fiona Shaw wey bin act as Petunia Dursley for di feems dem tell BBC Radio 4 say, “e bin act different roles well-well and e no dey ever judge wetin im dey do, e go just act am.”

She add say, she go always think of am “as a trickster, just a brilliant and ogbonge trickster.”

Jason Isaacs wey act as Lucius Malfoy for di series write for social media say, “I learn wetin acting fit be from Michael for The Singing Detective. Di greatest thrill wey I get from di Potter feems be say e sabi my name and e share im filthy sense of fun with me.”

‘Di Great Gambon’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sir Michael Gambon

Im oda feems wey im act inside na di feem adaptation of Dad’s army, Gosford Park and di King’s Speech wia im act as King George V, di papa pf King George VI wey dey stammer.

E get Emmy nomination for im acting as Mr Woodhouse for di adaptation of Jane Austen book Enna for 2010. And also for im character of President Lyndon B. Johnson for di Path to War for 2002.

For 1997, e also gbab Tony nomination for im role for di David Hare play wey dem call Skylight.

E bin dey knighted for im work for entertainment in 1998. Even though dem born am for Ireland, e don become British citizen since e be pikin.

Di actor wey dem dey call ‘Di Great Gambon’ for di acting world bin last act for stage for 2012 wen im act for di London showing of Samuel Beckett play - All That Fall.