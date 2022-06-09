Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi, Lamptey and other players Ghana dey pursue for 2022 Fifa World Cup squad

In November 2022, Ghana go be one of de 32 countries who go participate in de Fifa World Cup tournament for Qatar.

Ghana despite crashing out of de Afcon 2021 tournament during de group stages, beat rivals Nigeria in de Third-leg of de World Cup Qualifiers to book dia place.

Dis go be de fourth appearance of de Black Stars for de World Cup competition after dem feature in 2006, 2010 den 2014.

New technical team led by Coach Otto Addo den Chris Hughton manage book de Black Stars a spot in de World Cup against all de odds, de Ghana Football Association now dey scout around for players who go fit help beef up de Black Stars squad.

Sake of dis, some Ghanaian footballers who dey play for foreign countries sake of dem get roots from di West African country dey on de GFA list for possible call ups.

Dis be some of de players wey GFA give indications say dem dey go after ahead of de tournament.

Tariq Lamptey

One of de key players wey dey on GFA radar for de Black Stars be Brighton, Holve and Alvion right-back, Tariq Lamptey.

Recent reports dis week from BBC Sport be say England Under-21 head coach, Lee Carsley say de 21-year-old defender request say make dem leave am out of de Under 21 squad.

"He request say make we leave am out of de squad small make he think" Lee Carsley talk.

Lee Carsley explain say Ghana approach Tariq Lamptey, wey be like he dey "consider" de offer.

Recently, Tariq Lamptey visit Ghana wit en family after de end of de English Premier League.

He talk to local media say he dey Ghana for "some sun and family time."

During en visit, he take time off de wtach de Black Stars game against Madagascar.

Ghana Football Association start dey pursue de London-born defender since around 2020, but football pundits say de World Cup be major encouragement for de lad to join de Black Stars.

Lamptey, get two Under-21 caps dey qualify for Ghana through en parents.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Another player wey dey top on de list for Ghana be Chelsea and England winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo make personal call on de player to switch nationality den join de Black Stars.

Inside twitter post last year, Prez Akufo-Addo write say "Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, pay courtesy call on me for Jubilee House, de seat of wana presidency."

"Amongst others, I advise de Minister for Youth and Sports say make he explore de possibility of having Callum switch nationality, den play for de Black Stars.

Odoi en switch to Ghana be possible sake of en parents be Ghanaian, dem born am for Ghana until he later later acquire British citizenship.

He make three appearances for de Three Lions and several others in the England U21.

According to Hudson-Odoi, "the thing obviously say I go choose Ghana or England, at de end of de day I said I always have de right people around me who always advise me - what be right, what be wrong."

"England come wey I say yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I talk say Ghana be my home as well, so we go see, we go see. You never know..." he talk on Accra-based Joy FM.

Despite say he play three times for de Three Lions of England, as per Fifa rules, he go fit switch nationality to Ghana so far as he no play more than three senior matches for England.

Also, one go fit switch to different nationality three years after de last international appearance.

Dis mean say Hudson-Odoi go fit make dat switch next year November, before 2022 World Cup go start.

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah be London born footballer who dey play forward for Arsenal, but de young lad be eligible to play for both England and Ghana.

Dis be sake of en parents be Ghanaians but dem born am in England so he get British citizenship.In 2017, Nketiah get en first international call to play for England Under 18 level, wey he later play for Under 19.

In October 2020, Nketiah become England U21's all-time leading goalscorer after he broke Alan Shearer record.

De Ghana Football Association (GFA) make efforts over de past few years so say Nketiah go switch to Ghana but so far e no clear yet what en decision go be.

Recently, unconfirmed reports start dey circulate say de player secure Ghanaian passport, although he no personally confirm or deny de claims, he mention say he go like focus on de future of en club football first before national football.

Per Fifa rules on switch of nationality, players according to Article 8 who wan change national teams for formally request a change from Fifa.

Fifa then go review dia case on de Players Status Committee.But sake of Eddie Nketiah no play for England yet at for de senior level, de process go be more straightforward for de 22-year-old.

Inaki and Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao attacking duo Inaki Williams den en brother Nico Williams currently dey Ghana for family vacation.

But pundits say de players go meet GFA officials for discussions which go focus on lobbying for dem to join de senior national team.

Last year when question about playing for Ghana pop up, Inaki Williams talk say he dey see himself more Spanish than Ghanaian sake of dem born am there.

Pundits however dey talk say things change since and de possibility dey for at least one of den, Nico Williams especially to join de Black Stars if dem choose to represent Ghana.

Fifa rules on player nationality switch

In order for a player to switch allegiance den represent a new country, Fifa set out procedure wey interested parties for follow.

Dis be what dem for do

Submission of a request by the new association

After gathering all de mandatory documents from de player, de new association go take responsibility for submitting, on behalf of de player.

Review by de FIFA general secretariat

Upon receipt by de FIFA general secretariat, dem go assign de case to a handler who go be responsible for reviewing de information and de documentation dem submit.

Decision by de Players’ Status Committee

Upon receipt of de request, one or more members of de Players’ Status Committee go analyse de case and inform de FIFA general secretariat of dema decision.

Terms of decision of de Players’ Status Committee

Once dem inform FIFA general secretariat of de decision of dee member(s) of de Players’ Status Committee, de terms of de decision will be legally notified to de association(s) concerned by email.

De terms of de decision go state whether de request be “accepted”, “rejected” or “not admissible”.

Grounds of de decision of the Players’ Status Committee

De association(s) concerned get ten days from de date of notification of de terms of de decision to request de grounds of de decision. Failure to do so go result in de decision becoming final den binding.

Appeal to de Court of Arbitration for Sport