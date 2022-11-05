W﻿hy pipo dey drag Drake like small gen after album release

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, D﻿rake use im collabo album with 21 Savage take beef plenti pipo sha

14 minutes wey don pass

D﻿rake don become di subject of online dragging following di release of im new album wey im call Her Loss.

D﻿i album na collaborative album wey Drake do with 21 Savage. Dis go be dia second collabo.

F﻿or di album e follow use rhymes and tori to drag plenti pipo in di process.

A﻿mong dem na Megan Thee Stallion and Serena Williams billionaire husband, Alexis Ohanian.

'Lie bout getting shots, but she still a stallion'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

U﻿S Rapper Megan Thee Stallion do beta clap back on top Drake head afta e make dis statement from one of di songs from di album wey im call Circo Loco.

S﻿he catch di sub for di song wia im bin rap say "lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion".

D﻿i 'Her' rapper hala for social media say "since wen e don dey okay to joke about women wey dem shoot".

S﻿he further accuse Drake say e dey use am to chase clout, say "I no say I dey very popular but stop to dey put my name for weak conspiracy theories for bars".

O﻿da pipo for social media don make di mata begin to trend for social media

M﻿egan Thee Stallion bin comot for 2020 to accuse anoda Canadian rapper Tory Lanez say e shoot am for leg afta one Hollywood party wey Kylie Jenner host.

D﻿i case dey go court from next week as oga Tory don already dey house arrest since last week.

P﻿ipo for twitter hey claim say Drake dey diss di famours rapper account off events as lies.

S﻿erena Williams 'Groupie'

F﻿or wetin many pipo dey call di best song of di album, Middle of the Ocean, Drake say "Sidebar, Serena, your husband is a groupie".

G﻿roupie na wetin dem dey call fans of celebrities wey dey follow dem up and down, in hopes say di celeb go knack dem.

B﻿ut Alexis Ohahian no fit di mould seeing as im marry di ogbonge former tennis star for 2017, and dem get one daughter togeda.

H﻿owever di Reddit Found sub Drake back on twitter as im sef call imself "di best groupie for my wife and daughter"

W﻿hy Drake no clear why im put Serena name for di album, around di time di tennis star meet her husband for 2015, tori bin comot say di rapper bin dey date am.

A﻿lthough none of dem comot ot confam di tori.

Shey you dey whine Ye ni?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, B﻿efore dia beef star, Drake call Ye im biggest musical influence

F﻿or di same Circo Loco song wia im beef, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake come for di rapper formerly known as Kanye West too.

S﻿hey you remember for 2021, wen Drake and Ye do concert togeda to quash dia long term beef, well Drake say no be because of Kanye west im do am.

E﻿ tok for di song say, "Linking with di opps, I did that for J. Prince".

J﻿. Prince na di founder of Rap-A-Lot wey bin ginger di rappers to squash dia beef.

B﻿ut contrary to normal Ye behaviour, e no come for di Canadian born rapper, for one tweet, di former presidential candidate, call for rappers to dey on one side, and end di tweet say, "Love Drake".

D﻿i last time di two collabo before di Larry Hoover concert na for 2016 before plenti gbas gbos enta di mata.

D﻿is two grown men don use words take beef demselves like mad on top Twitter.

E﻿ reach di top level during di 2018 beef between Pusha T wia Pusha reveal say Drake born pikin with one former porn star.

D﻿rake say na Kanye West tell Pusha as na im produce di song but Ye deny di claim.

Y﻿e just comot from one kasala wey cause many pipo to cancel am including brands wey bin dey collabo with him wey crash im net worth from billionaire to millionaire.

W﻿ho be Drake?

D﻿rake wey dey call imself Champagne Papi na ogbonge rapper wey enta into di spotlight worldwide with Lil Wayne, Young Money entertainment.

B﻿efore den Drake wey im real name na Aubrey Graham bin act for one TV show wey dem call Degrassi for Canada.

S﻿o far Drake don break plenti records in cluding Billboard most wins in one year for 2017, as im gbab 13 awards.

E﻿ don also get plenti worldwide hits including One Dance wey e feature Nigerian Star Wizkid.

D﻿rake dey different from most of di rappers wey e follow come from on top say e dey follow sing as well as rap for im songs with songs like "Better Find your loving".