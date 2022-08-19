Full list of media stations NBC revoke dia license and why dem fit go off air

one hour wey don pass

Fifty-two National broadcasting stations go stop to operate for different cities across Nigeria.

Di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC ) revoke di licences today for Abuja, di Nigeria Capital.

Director General of di Commission, Balarabe Ilelah tell tori pipo for one press conference say di affected stations no gree keep to di three-month notice wey dem give dem to renew dia licences.

NBC say dem go shut down di stations wey dey affected within 24 hours.

'Di operation of di debtor-stations dey illegal'

For May 2022, di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) publish for National Newspaper, di list of broadcast stations wey dey owe credit, wey neva pay di Commission.

Di Director General explain say dem give di stations two weeks to renew dia license and pay dia debts or dem go revoke dia license plus withdraw dia frequencies.

E add say dem go give di withdrawn frequencies to oda pipo wey dey ready to abide by di necessary requirements.

"Three months afta di publication, some stations neva still pay dia outstanding debts, in contravention of di National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of di Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of di third schedule of di Act".

"In view of dis development, di continued operation of di debtor-stations dey illegal and constitutes a threat to national security" e tok

Oga Balarabe Ileha say afta due consideration, di NBC no get choice but to announce di revocation of di license of di stations and give dem 24 hours to shut down dia operations.

List of Stations NBC release say e dey affected

Oga Balarabe order di NBC offices nationwide to joinbodi wit security agencies to make sure say dem comply sharp sharp.

· Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd) Network

· Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

· Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos

· Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) Yenagoa

· Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) Port-Harcourt

· Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) Jos

· Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin

· AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network

· Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd) Network

· Tao FM (Ovidi CommunicationS Ltd) Okene

· Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd) Suleja

· Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) Abuja

· We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd) Benin

· Linksman International ltd Keffi

· Bomay Broadcasting Services ltd Abuja

· MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan

· Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt

· Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

· Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

· Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos

· Cooper Communications ltd Lagos

· Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan

· Rock City FM (Boot Communications ltd) Abeokuta

· Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun

· Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan

· Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi ltd) Effurun

· Breeze FM (Bays Water ltd) Akure

· Vibes FM (Vibes Communication ltd) Benin

· Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt

· Wave FM (South Atlantic Media ltd) Port-Harcourt

· Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

· Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation

· Niger State Broadcasting Corporation

· Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation

· Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation

· Lagos DSB

· Osun State Broadcasting Corporation

· Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation

· Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation

· Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation

· Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation

· Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation

· Imo State Broadcasting Corporation

· Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation

· Borno State Broadcasting Corporation

· Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation

· Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation

· Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation

· Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation

· Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation

· Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation

· Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation

NBC also draw ear say di Broadcast stations wey neva renew dia license for di current duration make dem dem do am within di next 30 days to avoid sanctions.

Di Commission also call on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and oda broadcast stations wey dey stream online to register wit dem to avoid disconnection.