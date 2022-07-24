Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss want tough UK migration controls as PM

Truss, Sunak want tough UK migration controls if any become Prime Minister

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak don vow to toughen controls on migration into di UK as part of dia bid to become next Tory leader and prime minister.

Oga Sunak tok say he go tighten di definition of pesin wey qualify for asylum and introduce a cap on refugee numbers.

Ms Truss tok say she go extend di UK’s Rwanda asylum plan and increase di number of Border Force staff.

More dan 14,000 migrants don cross di Channel to di UK on small boats so far dis year.

In dia attempt to discourage di crossings, di goment announce for April say dem go send some asylum seekers we enta di UK illegally to Rwanda to claim refugee dia.

However, dem neva send any asylum seeker dia sake of legal challenges.

Di UK stand to lose £120m dem don pay Rwanda if courts rule am as unlawful for one upcoming hearing.

Both Truss and Sunak say dem go explore similar deals wit oda kontris.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tell di Mail on Sunday say di Rwanda policy na di right approach and say she dey determined to “see am through to full implementation”.

Ms Truss also say if she become Tory Party leader and prime minister, she go increase Border Force staffing from 9,000 to 10,800.

She also promise to strengthen UK bill of rights, and add say “I dey determined to end di appalling pipo trafficking wey we dey see.”

Former chancellor Oga Sunak also pledge to do “anytin e take” to make di Rwanda scheme work and describe di UK’s migration police as “broken” and “chaotic”.

Im plans na to allow di UK re-assess aid, trade terms and visa options on di basis of a kontri’s willingness to co-operate wit di return of failed asylum seekers and offenders.

Oga Sunak also promise say im go give parliament control ova how many pipo come to di UK by creating an annual cap on di number of refugees accepted each year, although e say dis one fit change in di case of emergencies.

And im tok say e go introduce “enhanced powers” to detain, tag and monitor dose wey de enta di UK illegally.

E say: “Right now di system dey chaotic, as law-abiding citizens dey see boats full of illegal immigrants coming from di safe kontri France wit our sailors and coastguards powerless to stop dem.

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper criticise di Truss and Sunak proposals and tok say dem dey waste taxpayers money on di Rwanda scheme.

She say: "Di Conservatives don dey for power for 12 years. E dey unbelievable say dem claim to be di ones wey go sort tins out wen dem both of dem don fail for so long.”

Last month, di UK tell 47 pipo say dem go fly dem to Rwanda and dem book flight for 14 June. But afta series of legal challenges, di flight dey cancelled.

Dem neva schedule anoda flight yet.

Earlier dis week, one Commons select committee doubt di effectiveness of di scheme, saying say “clear evidence no dey” if e go stop risky Channel crossings.

On Saturday, di two candidates clash over dia tax plans.

Ms Truss reject Oga Sunak's criticism say e go dey wrong to raise goment borrowing to fund tax cuts - one major policy difference between di candidates.

She dey pledge around £30bn in immediate tax cuts, as she argue say e go boost growth, while Oga Sunak say di immediate cuts fit worsen inflation wey don dey rise.

Conservative Party members dey expected to start receiving ballot papers dis week and dem go announce di winner on 5 September.

Oga Sunak wey quit as part of di goment mutiny against Boris Johnson top di MPs' ballots to qualify for di final run-off wit Ms Truss. But polls currently suggest say di foreign secretary na di favoured candidate of party members, wey go decide di leader.

Belief dey say di majority of di 160,000 or so Tory members will vote go vote in coming weeks.