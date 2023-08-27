Wagner boss Prigozhin die for di plane crash - Moscow confam

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

43 minutes wey don pass

Russia officials don confam say Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin die for di Wednesday plane crash afta di DNA testing dem carry out on di bodies dem see for di scene of di plane crash.

Di Investigative Committee (SK) say dem don establish di identities of all di 10 victims and na di same wit wetin dey on di flight passenger list.

Prigozhin private jet bin crash on north-west of Moscow on 25 August, and kill everyone wey dey on board.

Di Kremlin don deny rumour say dem suppose dey blamed for di crash.

SK say dem go kontinu criminal investigation.

"Molecular-genetic testing don complete," dem tok for one statement.

"According to dia results, dem don establish di identities of all 10 deceased dem match di list wey dey published for di flight manifest."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di victims include several ogas for Wagner, one Russian mercenary group wey Prigozhin set up and wey involve in military operations for Ukraine, Syria and parts of Africa.

Among dem na Dmitry Utkin, wey dey manage Wagner military operations.

Di oda victims on di Embraer Legacy plane – wey dey from Moscow go St Petersburg - include Wagner members - Valery Chekalov, Sergei Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alexander Totmin and Nikolay Matuseyev.

Na pilot Alexei Levshin and co-pilot Rustam Karimov fly di plane, and one flight attendant, Kristina Raspopova.

Di crash dey come two months afta Prigozhin bin lead Wagner mutiny against Russian armed forces, e seize southern city of Rostov and threaten to take Moscow.

Di faceoff stop afta dem reach one deal wey make Prigozhin and Wagner fighters relocate go Belarus.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin bin describe di mutiny as "stab for di back" and rumour dey ground say Russian security forces somehow get hand for di crash.

US officials wey CBS quote tok say di most likely cause of di crash na explosion on di plane, and di Pentagon say Prigozhin fit don die.

On Friday Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov say said rumours of magomago na "absolute lie".

Oga Putin don send im condolences to di families of di victims.