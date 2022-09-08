Champions League group stage match results on Wednesday in fotos
Liverpool lose dia opening group match for Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night.
Napoli flog last season runner up Liverpool 4- 1 for Italy for dia group A match.
Wednesday matches produce a total of 26 goals.
Na Barcelona and Napoli games get high scores on Wednesday wit six and five goals respectively.
Di group stage start on September 6 and e go end for November 2.
Na February 14 di knockout stages go begin and end wit di final for Istanbul on June 10, 2023.
Checkout eight ogbonge fotos dem from all di games on Wednesday.
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
Ajax 4-0 Rangers
Atlético 2-1 Porto
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen
Inter 0-2 Bayern
Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille