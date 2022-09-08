Champions League group stage match results on Wednesday in fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Liverpool lose dia opening group match for Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night.

Napoli flog last season runner up Liverpool 4- 1 for Italy for dia group A match.

Wednesday matches produce a total of 26 goals.

Na Barcelona and Napoli games get high scores on Wednesday wit six and five goals respectively.

Di group stage start on September 6 and e go end for November 2.

Na February 14 di knockout stages go begin and end wit di final for Istanbul on June 10, 2023.

Checkout eight ogbonge fotos dem from all di games on Wednesday.

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Victor Osimhen hit post and miss penalty for di match, na Zieliński score di Italian team first goal

Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Edson Álvarez bullet header give di home team di lead

Atlético 2-1 Porto

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Antoine Griezmann snatch victory for Atletico, all three goals dem score afta 90 minutes

Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Abakar Sylla score on im Champions League debut

Inter 0-2 Bayern

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Leroy Sané score di visitors first goal midway for first half

Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lewandowski score im seventh Champions League hat-trick to help Barcelona to a comfortable victory

Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Portuguese player Francisco Trincao celebrate afta Marcus Edwards score to give Sporting dia first win for Germany

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille