Why King Charles no go appear on new Australia $5 note

51 minutes wey don pass

King Charles III no go feature on Australia new five dollar note, di kontri central bank don tok.

Di new design go pay tribute to di “culture and history” of Indigenous Australians, di Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tok.

One portrait of di late Queen Elizabeth II appear on di current design of di five dollar note.

Di Queen death last year cause debate about Australia future as a constitutional monarchy.

“Dis decision by di Reserve Bank Board follow consultation wit di Australian goment, wey go support dis change,” di bank tok for one statement.

“Di bank go consult wit First Australians in designing di $5 banknote. Di new banknote go take some years to dey redesigned and printed. For di meantime, di current $5 banknote go kontinu to dey issued. E go still dey in use even afta di new banknote dey issued,” di bank tok.

Di A$5 banknote na di only Australian banknote wey carri di image of a British monarch. Di late queen appear on di kontri coins too, although Australia wan use effigy of King Charles III on di coins.

Di RBA tell di BBC say dem neva set di date wey dem go reveal di new five dollar note design.

Aboriginal politicians and community leaders welcome di decision.

“Dis na massive win for di grassroots, First Nations pipo wey bin don dey fight to decolonise dis kontri,” one Lidia Thorpe tok. She be Greens senator and DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman.

First Nations bin live for Australia for at least 65,000 years before British colonisation, according to recent estimates.

Di King become di British monarch aft aim mama death for September.

As di British monarch, e also be di head of state of Australia, New Zealand and 12 oda Commonwealth realms outside di United Kingdom. The role dey largely ceremonial.

Di British monarch portrait don appear on at least one design for every series of Australian banknotes.

However, for September Australia tok say di image of di new monarch no go automatically replace di Queen on dia five dollar notes, and tok say she fit dey replaced by Australian figures.

Many of Australia currency already feature Indigenous Australian figures and artworks.

For one 1999 referendum, Australian voters choose to keep di British monarch as di kontri head of state.