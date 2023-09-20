'Even as lead pastor, I go still dey act' - Jimmy Odukoya

Wetin we call dis foto, Jimmy Odukoya confam say im be di new lead pastor of di church.

Author, Adesola Ikulajolu

Role, Journalist, BBC News

Reporting from Lagos

20 September 2023

Jimmy Odukoya wey be di first son of di popular late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church for Lagos State don tok more about im journey to succeeding im father as lead pastor of di church.

Na 1992 Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bin found Fountain of Life Church wia im serve as di senior pastor until wen dem announce im death for August 2023.

Following di death and burial of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya for September, di Board of Trustees announce Jimmy Odukoya wey be im son as di new lead pastor of di church.

For dis exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, di new lead pastor confam say true true, im don take charge of di church as successor of im father.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya wey also be Nollywood/Hollywood actor reveal say im no just show ministry as dem don ordain am as pastor since 2009.

“No be today, dey don ordain me as minister since 2009 for dis church, and I become pastor for 2012. I bin lead youth church for many years wey mean say I don dey ministry since.”

'Our challenges bring us closer'

For 2005, Jimmy mama and popular Pastor Bimbo Odukoya die for di sosoliso airplane crash for Rivers state. Di plane bin takeoff from Nigeria capital, Abuja bifor e crash land for Port Harcourt airport wit about 110 pipo.

“I call my mother say I go come for Christmas dat year and we tok for long ontop phone but e dey painful say di plane crash happun,” Jimmy tell BBC Pidgin.

Jimmy Odukoya reveal say na very challenging time for di father dat time as im battle to survive am. Di father later remarry but sadly for November, di new wife Nomthi, wey be South African, lose her life to cancer.

“Over di years as we don lose members, everybody dey close and my papa na strong man,” Jimmy Odukoya tok.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/@PastorTaiwo Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bin found Fountain of Life Church and serve as lead pastor till im die

'Even as pastor, I go still dey act'

Jimmy Odukoya na one of di popular face wey dey di Netflix movie ‘Woman King’ wia im play di role of Oba Ade.

As di lead pastor of im father church, im tok say im go still dey active for acting both for Nollywood and Hollywood wia dem don sabi am.

Plenti pipo raise question of how im go fit manage di church and im own career but di young pastor tok say e dey possible but im focus go still dey for di church.

“Wen I bin start acting, dem tell me say e no possible. Na God helep me, even for di industry for Nollywood and Hollywood.”

'I fit back my dreadlocks wit scriptures'

One of di topic of conversation afta di announcement of Pastor Jimmy na around im hair.

Di pastor dey carry dreadlock and some pipo bin dey tok about how e look for pastor to dey carry dreadlock.