How hunter shoot man e mistake as animal to death

Wia dis foto come from, PRESS ASSOCIATION Wetin we call dis foto, One hunter mistake Oga Wang as hare

18 April 2023, 15:57 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

One Chinese man don die afta one hunter shoot am afta e mistake am for a hare, police tok.

Dem don arrest four men ontop di death of Wang Moujin, wey drown for one ditch afta dem shoot am for head wit one air gun.

Di incident happun last Friday evening wen di four of dem bin dey hunt for Shaxi Town, Jiangxi province.

Incidents wey dey involve firearms no dey common for China.

Police from Xinzhou district say one of di men bin open fire afta e see movement for di grass beside di ditch, wia reports say Oga Wang bin dey catch fish.

Dem later call authorities to di scene and arrest di four men, tori be say some of dem fit dey in dia 30s. Investigations still dey go on.

One autopsy show say Oga Wang die by drowning.

China get some of di strictest gun laws for di world, wey fit even apply to replica or toy guns.

Plenti pipo don begin tok about di incident on Chinese social media. "How e dey possible say pipo for di kontri get guns?" one commenter tok for Weibo.

"I bin tink say dis na some US news," anoda pesin tok.

While dem dey issue hunting permits, ownership of guns for China dey largely restricted to di military, law enforcement and security personnel.

Nevertheless, Xinzhou police tok for one statement say dem intend to crack down on crimes wey involve guns and explosives. China currently dey in di middle of one three-year nationwide campaign against dat kain crime.