B﻿ritain show dia first coin wey feature King Charles III

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

one hour wey don pass

Britain don reveal new coins wey feature di portrait of King Charles, wit 50p wey carry im image.

Di coin go enta general circulation within weeks.

BBC News dey among di first to see of di 50p and a commemorative £5 Crown wey get one image of di King by British sculptor, Martin Jennings.

Di coins follow centuries of tradition wit di monarch face to di left - di opposite way to im predecessor.

As dem dey do wit British kings of before, and unlike di Queen, e wear no crown.

King Charles personally approve di scupting, and report say e dey sweet am di way e resemble am.

Di Royal Mint go sell di to collectors from early next week.

Di 50p coin go dey available for general use well before di end of di year.

Dem go distribute am according to demand by banks, building societies and post offices.

Dem go co-circulate with coins featuring di late Queen, so doz 27 billion coins go dey accepted for shops.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive of di Royal Mint, tok say di coins generally dey last for 20 years, so both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles coins go dey in circulation togeda for many years to come.

From di start of next year, coins from di 1p to di £2, wey pipo dey use for dia day-to-day life, go dey minted as dem dey carry di same image of King Charles.

Dem go send am out wen di need dey to replace damaged and coins wey don old and to cover any extra demand.

"Pipo no need to worry if dem get coins wey di Queen dey inside. We go keep doz coins for circulation," Mrs Jessopp tok.

"We dey see pipo dey move to different forms of payment, but pipo really like to use coins join for plenti reasons."

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, King Charles personally approve di design

Dem design di official portrait to give accessible look to di King, and di same dey true of di inscription.

Before British monarchs go dey denoted on wit di inscription using di Latin version of dia name. However, di new coins say "Charles III" rather dan Carolus.

Di full inscription wey surround di sculpting be: "CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 POUNDS • 2022", wey dem shorten from Latin, wey translates to "King Charles III, by di Grace of God, Defender of di Faith".

Di reverse of di new £5 coin show two new portraits of di Queen, wey go all di way back to show her journey from young monarch to long-standing head of state.

For di 50p coin, di reverse na copy of di design used on di 1953 Crown to commemorate Queen coronation.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di reverse of di two coins commemorate di late-Queen

King Charles portrait na di first coin design wey dey done by Martin Jennings, and im public sculptures include poets John Betjeman, for St Pancras Station for London, and Philip Larkin wey dey for Hull.

E use foto to come up wit di design, rather dan to show di King dey sitting position for specific portrait.

"Na di smallest work I don create, but e dey humbling to know say e go dey seen and pipo hold am around di world for very very long time," e tok.

Di coins go dey struck for di Royal Mint site for Llantrisant, South Wales, wia di official coin maker - and Britain oldest company - move to accommodate di decimalisation process for 1967.

Before decimalisation, e dey common for pipo to carry coins wey feature different monarchs for dia pockets.

Di Royal Mint go put one memorial coin range to commemorate di life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth, including di £5 Crown, on sale on Monday.

Wetin be di Royal Mint?

Na one of di oldest companies for di world, striking dia first coin for di late 9th Century, during di reign of Alfred di Great

Di Mint dey based inside di Tower of London for most of im existence, but since di late 1960s im home don be Llantrisant inside Rhondda Cynon Taf

Di current facility dey opened by Queen Elizabeth II on 17 December 1968, just in time for di massive work say dem go replace di billions of coins wey dey circulate ahead of decimalisation

E get more dan 27bn coins wey dey circulate for di UK, as di Mint dey issue around one billion new coins evri year - although dis figure dey fluctuate.

Separately, dem dey encourage pipo to check weda dem get any paper banknotes for house, as dey go withdraw dem from circulation by di weekend.

Shops dey permitted to no longer accept £20 Adam Smith and £50 notes featuring di portraits of Matthew Boulton and James Watt from Saturday.

In addition to dis Bank of England banknotes, paper £20 and £50 notes issue by Clydesdale Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland go also dey withdrawn on di same date.

Di paper £20 notes wey dey issued by Bank of Ireland, AIB Group, Danske Bank, and Ulster Bank for Northern Ireland go also dey taken out of circulation.