'I bin wonder if I fit get here again, afta all I don go through' - Davido reveal as e drop Timeless

Wia dis foto come from, @Davido/Twitter

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke wey pipo sabi as Davido don drop im much anticipated album “Timeless”.

Di ogbonge singer for im verified Twitter handle tok say di journey from im last album to dis new one na “whirlwind to say di least” wit all e don go through.

“I remember as I siddon dey look over di ocean not too long ago, and dey wonder if I fit get here again, afya all I don go through…” E tok.

Timeless album dey come afta di ogbonge singer lose im first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke to di cold hands on October 31, few days e clock three-year-old.

Autopsy bin reveal di cause of death as drowning according to di Lagos state police command.

Davido drop Timeless on 31 March to di delight of fans wey don dey wait for im return to di music scene afta im take break from social media afta di death of im son Ifeanyi Adeleke wey im born wit im wife Chioma three years ago.

Di singer bin delete many photos and videos from im Instagram page and drop one video where im announce di release of im fourth studio album.

Di announcement mark Davido return to social media, and fans bin happy well-well say OBO dey return afta di break, and dem begin anticipate di Timeless album.

"At long last - WE don come back. Di journey from my last album to dis album na whirlwind to say di least. I remember say I bin sit & stare ova di ocean not too long ago, as I dey wonder if I fit get here again, afta all I don go through… but wit your love & support, we make am.

"I no dey sure wetin come afta dis but I bin wan give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”," Davido write for im Twitter page.

'Thank you to di strongest woman wey I know'

Wia dis foto come from, @Davido/Instagram

"So many pipo to thank but first I must say special thank you to di strongest woman wey I know, Chioma." Davido tok.

Davido for im thank you message, thank Chioma specially. E say she be di strongest woman wey e know.

For one very recent interview, Davido bin announce for di first time im marriage to Chioma Rowland.

Chioma Adeleke na di mother of late Ifeanyi wey she get wit David.

Davido also thank im supporters wey stand wit am during im trying period.

Colleagues, fans and supporters react to di release of Timeless

Plenty reactions don follow di release of di album as plenty congratulations don begin come in.

Ogbonge musicians like Angelique Kidjo, 2Face, Falz, Diana Russet, plus oda of im colleagues, fans and supporters don hail di artiste.

Ubi Franklin Ofem wey be music executive congratulate Davido for di new album.