One confirmed dead as floods displace over 1000 pipo for Ghana

Ghana Military den National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) joint task force say dem rescue some residents wey floods displace for Ashalaja, Accra.

De rains take over some 500 houses, forcefully ejecting residents who now dey move away from de area to safety.

De task force dey use canoe transport some of de flood victims to temporary shelter.

“We no get mattresses or even food to give de pipo we rescue so far” one of de rescuers talk press on de ground on grounds of anonymity.

Residents dey blame de flood on estate developer who construction works open de community to running water from nearby River Densu.

De situation affect activities within de area to de extent say schools in de area all close down.

Floods kill one for Eastern Region

Police for Eastern Region confirm say one person die after de rains.

Dem see as de body of de dead person dey float in flood waters around Sentimental, suburb of Koforidua.

De deceased male, wey dey in im 50s die in de rains wey continue for three days for most parts of Ghana.

Impact of floods for Ghana

Impact of floods for Ghana between 2015 and 2020 Report wey National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) put togeda dey show say de impact of floods for Ghana be very massive.

Between 2015 and 2020, floods kill 510 pipo for Ghana.

Pipo wey injure sake of floods between 2015 and 2020 be 309.

Within de period under review, Ghana record 1,446 flood events.