'Dia plan na to pressure me to leave Nigeria'

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi/Facebook

6 April 2023, 07:14 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Controversy over di leaked audio wey allegedly get di voice of di Peter Obi and popular Nigerian pastor neva comot.

Di presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Oga Obi on Wednesday finally react to di audio wey don go viral – five days afta one news website publish am.

E say all di plenty reactions from di ruling party and pipo wey dem dey sponsor na to put pressure on am to leave Nigeria.

Peter Obi distance imsef from di leaked phone call between im and Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church alias Winners Chapel.

Di audio wey di online medium publish don cause serious debate among Nigerians especially supporters of di LP presidential candidate wey pipo sabi as ‘Obidients’ and supporters of oda political parties, individuals and advocacy groups.

For di audio wey BBC Pidgin no fit verify, di voice wey sound like Obi ask di founder of Living faith church to help am spread im message to Christians for Southwest and part of North-central.

‘Yes Daddy’ begin trend afta di audio.

Without directly making reference to di audio, Bishop Oyedepo say im no dey campaign for politicians.

Di Clergy man tok dis one during one service for im church headquarters for Ota area of Ogun State.

E say “I neva campaign for anybody or tok to anybody on dia behalf and I no go do am till I go heaven.”

‘I focus on issue-based campaign’

Di audio attract di attention of di Federal goment – di Minister of Information caution di Labour Party presidential and vice presidential candidates against making ‘treasonable’ comments.

Na Twitter Peter Obi release di statement wia e reject di authenticity of di audio.

E argue say im consistently maintain im focus on issue-based campaign, as e dey pursue a “new Nigeria characterised by inclusion, justice, equity, fairness, and prosperity”.

“I repeatedly tok say make nobody vote for me based on tribe or religion, but rather on di assessment of character, competence, capacity, credibility, and compassion wey fit dey trusted to create a New Nigeria!”.

‘Dem dey pressure me to leave di kontri’

Obi say wetin di All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria goment dey try do through some goment officials na to divert becos Labour Party don decide to challenge di outcome of di presidential election.

Di candidate say dem wan shift dia attention from “our blatantly stolen mandate.”

E say wetin dem dey do don dey open for pipo to see especially di “malicious accusation of di Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, di circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave di kontri.

“Make una know say dat audio call wey dey circulate na fake, and at no time throughout di campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply say di 2023 election na religious war.”

Peter Obi say im don tell im legal team to take action against di online medium wey publish di audio.

Obi reply Lai Mohammed

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi/Ministry of Information/Facebook

Nigeria minister of information, Lai Mohammed bin accuse Peter Obi of trying to cause violence for di kontri.

Di Federal Government through di minister bin draw ear give Oga Obi, against “inciting di pipo of di kontri to violence”.

“You and your deputy no fit dey threaten Nigerians and tok say if dem swear-in di president-elect on 29th, dis go be di end of democracy for Nigeria. Dis na treason,” Mohammed tok.

Di minister tok say Obi statements na statements of pesin wey dey desperate, and add say no be only wen democrat win election im go believe in democracy.

But Obi deny di allegations as di latest in a series of consistent efforts to show am as bad pesin.

''I never discuss or encourage anyone to undermine di Nigerian state; I never sponsor or preach any action against di Nigerian state.

Doz wey dey initiate dis actions don dey increasingly use dia official positions and agents to make false allegations against me,'' Peter Obi tok.

NCC deny tracking, leaking of mobile phone conversations

Di Nigerian communications commission say dem no dey “track”or “leak” telephone conversations of anybody.

NCC tok na di latest update on di tori wey allege say di commission dey track and leak phone conversations of some Nigerians.

NCC say dem no fit do dat kain tin based on di law of Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and oda Laws of di Federation.

Di law, no permit di commission to “track” or “leak” telephone conversations.

Di commission say dem gatz clear di mata afta dem drag dem for social media and questions wey tori bin dey ask.

Dem deny all di allegations kpatapata.

Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs for NCC say di commission no dey involve for wetin di Law no give dem power to do.

According to wetin di statement reveal dem don report di mata to di relevant security agency to take action.

INEC declare Tinubu winner

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Tinubu/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Inec present certificate of return to Nigeria president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Nigeria election bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission bin declare di Presidential Candidate of di All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu di winner of di 2023 election.

Di candidates of di APC, PDP and Labour Party bin dey neck to neck. Bola Tinubu win 12 states, Atiku Abubakar also win 12 states. Peter Obi too win 12 states including di FCT.

To win di presidential election for Nigeria, a candidate go need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) and di National Collation officer for di Presidential election announce say Tinubu meet dat criteria and dey returned elected.

Tinubu score 8,794,726 votes, Atiku poll 6,984,520, while Obi score 6,101,533 votes for di election.

Wetin be treason?

Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Services (DSS) say dem don identify some key players wey dey plot for interim goment for Nigeria.

DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunaya for statement say, "na way to set aside di constitution and undermine civil rule and plunge di kontri into avoidable crisis.

Dem further tok say "di planners, for dia many meetings, don weigh various options, wey include, among odas, to sponsor endless violent mass protests for major cities to warrant one declaration of State of Emergency.

Interim goment simply mean 'Stand-in' goment, provisional or emergency goment.

Some pipo or kontris dey call am 'transitional goment. Di work of di Inter goment na to be di goment of di day until dem install, inaugurate or bring in a substantial goment.

Dem dey set up interim goment to manage a political transition especially if di former governing administration collapse.

Anybody dem catch dey plan dat kain tin go dey charged for treason.

Treason na serious crime. Pesin dey guilty of treason if im betray im kontri by waging war against di goment.

Pesin also dey guilty of treason if im give aid or comfort to im kontri enemies.

Na di most serious offence pesin fit commit against di goment and e dey punishable by death for section 37 of di Nigeria Criminal Code Act.

Section 37 (1) of di Criminal Code Act tok say any pesin wey wage war against di state "in order to intimidate or overawe di President or di Govnor of a State, dey guilty of treason, and dey liable to di punishment of death".