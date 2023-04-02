Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2 April 2023, 15:37 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United take on Newcastle for St. James' Park for Premier League dis afternoon.

United beat Newcastle 2-0 for Carabao Cup final for February and Eddie Howe side, wey pick up back-to-back wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest bifor di international break, go dey desperate for revenge.

Di Reds look tired in dia last match against Fulham for FA Cup, but some members of di squad don benefit from rest over di last two weeks wey fit help dia fitness.

Erik ten Hag side dey face one of dia biggest tests since January wit di match against Newcastle.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton dey come back afta dem sama am ban.

Howeva winger Anthony Gordon wey get ankle injury neva still well afta missing two matches.

Nick Pope and Sven Botman suppose dey fit even though dem bin miss international duty.

First Half

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

34mins: Bruno Fernandes show incredible technical ability by sending di ball into free space and Diogo Dalot no shoot di ball well.

32mins: Bruno Guimaraes send accurate pass to Kieran Trippier, wey control di ball wit a fine first touch.

31mins: Unlucky Newcastle! Joe Willock beautifully control a pass and from di edge of di box drill a shot in on goal, but dem block am

28mins: Antony pass di ball and slow down di tempo

26mins: Marcus Rashford almost get into in a promising position, but di through ball by Diogo Dalot from just inside di box no dey enof.

25mins: Jacob Murphy hold on to a lofted pass on di edge of di penalty box and unleash a volley towards goal.

24mins: Kieran Trippier whip di ball in from long-range free kick, but United man clear am.

23mins: Marcus Rashford find Luke Shaw wit a nice pass so e fit go towards di goal.

22mins: Stuart Attwell blow for a foul afta Dan Burn aggression

20mins: Allan Saint-Maximin produce brutal strike from di edge of di box.

16mins: Joe Willock waste goal scoring opportunity. E pick up di rebound and produce a poor wey Man U goalkeeper save.

15mins: Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes don try locate dem sef to create accurate passes. Di combination dey make sense.

12mins: Golden chance! Wout Weghorst miss scoring opportunity.

10mins: Poor challenge! Ref caution Lisandro Martinez for tripping

9mins: One Newcastle player commit holding foul and referee blow for foul.

7mins: Kieran Trippier receive a sweet pass inside di box, but dem block im effort on goal.

4mins: Bruno Fernandes release Marcus Rashford, wey try to beat 3 defenders.

2mins: Corner kick for Newcastle.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

1min: KICK OFF

Newcastle vs Manchester United line ups

Newscastle United: Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Willock, Murphy.

Manchester United: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Li Martínez, Shaw, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin don dey clear to play but Miguel Almiron still dey out sake of im thigh issue.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dey hopeful Marcus Rashford, wey comot di England squad sake of minor injury go dey avalaible.

Anthony Martial dey back for contention afta im heal for hip roblem but e neva clear weda Marcel Sabitzer and Raphael Varane dey fully fit.

As for Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton - dem no go play.

Match facts

Head to Head

Manchester United don drop points for four of di last six times dem go St James Park for Premier League.

Di Magpies win di October 2019 match for St James Park but na dia only win for di last nine top flight meeting.

Di Red Devils don win 14 Premier League matches away for Newcastle, wey pass any oda side.

Newcastle United

If dem win, dis go be di first time Magpies don get 50 Premier League Points since di 2011-12 season wen dem enta fifth place wit 50 points.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool don win league matches away for Newcastle since Eddie Howe become manager for November 2021.

Howe don win two of im 13 matches as manager against Manchester United for all competitions and dem bin dey for house.

Nick Pope don fail to keep clean sheet for im last seven Newcastle appearances for all competitions.

Alexander Isak wey get six goals for 10 league appearances for Newcastle fit become di third Swede wey go socre for at least three back to back Premier League matches like Freddie Ljungberg and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United

Dis fit be di 16th Premier League win for di season wey go match di total matches dem wi last season.

Di Reds don chop 27 top flight away goals dis term. Na only Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leicester get worst records.

Last month 7-0 beating wey dem collect for Liverpool hand na dia only defeat for 16 league and cup games.

Dem dey in danger say dem neva score for three back to back games for di first time since February 2020.

Bruno Fernandes na one goal away from 100 career league goals. Na just once im don score for di last 10 Premier League games wey im don play.