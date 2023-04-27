Premier League title dey our hands now - Guardiola

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pep Guardiola celebrate afta Man City beat Arsenal 4-1 for Premier League

31 minutes wey don pass

Pep Guardiola say im Manchester City side don prove say dem fit deliver wen dem "no get option but to win".

E tok dis afta dem beat Arsenal to put di Premier League title race for dia hands.

Guardiola team beat leaders Arsenal 4-1 for Etihad Stadium, and now dey two points behind wit two games in hand.

City get seven matches left, starting wit Sunday trip to Fulham bifor home games against West Ham and Leeds.

"We no fit lose our focus. Now wey e dey our hands," Guardiola tok.

"These next three games go dictate if we fit do wetin we wan do. Di reality be say we still dey behind Arsenal.

"E no go dey easy for us, but we go take am game by game and see wetin go happun.

"Wen e dey our hands, we gatz use am."

Arsenal remaining Premier League fixtures wey go determine dia fate 17th April 2023

City dey on course to win a treble wey be Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, Guardiola add say di experience of im players wey know wetin e take to win for di final stages of di season dey crucial.

"Di players know say e dey necessary to say e dey close and we need to win to stay in contention," di former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss add put.

"Dat mentality wia you no get option but to win na di best mentality to play. Di players don show say dem dey go into evri match to try to win."

Arsenal and Man City remaining Premier League fixtures

Arsenal:

Chelsea (a) - 2 May

Newcastle (a) - 7 May

Brighton (h) - 14 May

Nottingham Forest (a) - 20 May

Wolves (h) - 28 May

Man City:

Fulham (a) 30 April

West Ham (h) 3 May

Leeds (h) 7 May

Everton (a) 14 May

Chelsea (h) 20 May

Brighton (a) 24 May

Brentford (a) 28 May

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne score twice for dia victory against Arsenal

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne score twice for dia victory on Wednesday, defender John Stones head in di second goal just before half-time and striker Erling Haaland score di fourth.

Di Belgium international De Bruyne say na "long" way to go, even though many pipo tink dey almost certain say dem go win a third successive title.

"We know wetin pipo go tok. E dey so hard. A lot of tins fit happun,"E tok.

"We still get seven games left - and we still dey behind dem [for table]. Pipo say we go win di title. We no go give in until mathematical e dey clear. Our schedule dey hectic."

Arteta feel say Arsenal need to win all dia remaining games

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta say him feel say im side need to win all five of dia remaining matches to get a chance of dia first title since 2004.

Arteta team, wey finish fifth last season, dey eight points clear for di start of di month.

But wit three successive draws - against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton – e mean say dem lose momentum going into dat match against City, wey many see as title decider.

"We know we go need our best as a team. We bin dey far from dat," Arteta tok.

"I no know di requirement [to win di title]. We need to lift di players up becos dem dey suffer. Na difficult one to swallow."

Dem ask if Arsenal need to win all five games to get any chance, di Gunners boss tok: "I think so."

But, di Spaniard express im pride at di team performances dis season and say dem dey perform way above expectations.

"Na very difficult night, di way we lose, but we need to stand up and look at di bigger picture," Arteta add, wey work as Guardiola assistant for City from 2016 to 2019.

"Di fact say we dey compete toe to toe wit dis City team dey incredible.

"Wit five games to go anytin fit happun. Ova di years, I don see say a lot fit happun for im league. We have to accept say we lose to an exceptional team."

'City experience show' but 'dem get a tougher run-in' - reaction

Ex-Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport: "We bin see dis as a title decider and di experience show today. City know wetin dem need. Di way dem assert demsef, win dia battles and overrun dis Arsenal team, show dia level.

"Dem fit handle di big occasion better pass anyone else - na one of dia superpowers. But dem fit play ugly at times - in terms of how dem press, how aggressive dem dey and if dem press dem how dem fit go longer."

Former Arsenal title-winning captain Patrick Vieira on BT Sport: "I bin expect Arsenal to challenge City a bit more. Dis na strong statement from City to say: 'You still dey a long way from us.'Na strong performance and City show say dem go, go on and win."

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown on BT Sport: "Na acid test wen you play Manchester City. Haaland and De Bruyne dey anoda level. Wen di big games come around, these players dey perform at a high level. You see di big gap behind di two clubs, Arsenal dey about 10 years behind dem, but dem dey di right path.

"Arsenal dey put di pieces in for di jigsaw puzzle but na still long way to go. Wen William Saliba no dey around, wen di best XI no dey available, you go see di gulf."

Ex-Manchester United striker Dion Dublin on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Arsenal from di outset bin no get any ansas to how City bin set up. Dem bin dey look a bit lost for di first half as City play through di thirds and stick to di game plan.

"Arteta dey outstanding all season but e no work for am tonight. City bin play like di champions tonight."