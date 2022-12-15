US President Joe Biden announce billions of dollars new funding for Africa

US President Joe Biden don announce billions of dollars for new funding for Africa.

Di announcement happun for one summit of dozens of di continent heads of state.

"Di United States dey all in on Africa future," President Biden bin tell di 49 African leaders wey attend di Washington DC summit.

E be di first wey such gathering dey hosted by Washington for eight years.

Di summit dey seen as one US attempt to re-assert dia influence for Africa to counter Chinese involvement.

E also dey come afta Donald Trump four year tenure for office, wey im alienate plenti African leaders wit policy decisions and insulting comments.

Oga Biden bin strike one very different tone to im predecessor.

E bin tok wit hope to improve links wit Africa and tell di gathering say"when Africa succeed, di United States succeeds. Quite frankly, di whole world succeed as well."Biden tok.

E say di crises wey dey face di world today need African leadership, ideas and innovations.

Oga Biden den promise to build ontop di "vital" investments of previous US administrations make for Africa.

To dat end, Oga Biden announce $55bn (£44bn) of US funding wey dem plan for Africa over di next three years.

Di moni include $100m for clean energy projects and $350m for internet access and digital technology.

Di US also don set to sign one memorandum wit di African Continental Free Trade Area - one of di world biggest free-trade areas.

Di ones wey Oga Biden say go "unlock new opportunities for trade and investment" between di US and Africa.

Biden meet six African leaders for di sidelines

For di sidelines of di summit on Wednesday, Oga Biden bin separately meet di six leaders of African nations wey dey hold elections for 2023 to press for free vote.

Before di end of di summit on Thursday, di US president also dey expected to back di African Union admission as permanent member of di Group of 20 major economies.

E also dey likely say e go announce one trip to di continent for di new year.

Di summit dey widely seen as Oga Biden attempt to win back influence for Africa wit personal diplomacy, plus wit funding and investment.