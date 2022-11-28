Parents of student wey security pipo allegedly pick up dey beg for im release

A﻿minu bin allegedly post tweet wey belittle di First Lady Aisha Buhari

Di parents of one University student for Jigawa state wey allegedly insult Nigeria First Lady Aisha Buhari dey beg for im release.

Aminu Adamu Mohammed na student of di University of Dutse for Jigawa state.

Security forces allegedly pick am up sake of one post wey im tweet about di first lady.

For di tweet, e post foto of Aisha Buhari before e come write for Hausa language say she don gain weight in di last couple of years.

(BBC no fit verify dis tweet).

Tori of Aminu disappearance begin circulate over di weekend after im colleagues for school say dem no see am and im parents also begin dey wonder wetin happun to dia boy.

W﻿etin di parents tok

Parents of Aminu Adamu Mohammed don beg di first lady to release dia son wey security pipo allegedly pick up from im school last week sake of di comment e post on Twitter.

Di papa of di boy say im bin receive one very short call from im pikin say im dey Abuja say security gbab am for something wey im post on Twitter.

Di tori be say for one report wey concern Nigeria First family Aminu bin enter comment section wia e post foto of Mrs Aisha Buhari before e come write for Hausa about her body weight gain in di last couple of years.

Shehu Baba Azare na uncle of Aminu and na im speak on behalf of di family wia e tell BBC say dem dey beg for forgiveness from Mrs Buhari and plead for di release of dia pikin.

“All we know be say wife of di president na mother to all and we dey beg for forgiveness and di release of our pikin, as a mother please see to di release of Aminu.”

One of di student leaders for Federal University Dutse Khalid Mohmmed tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey start exams next week and di detention fit affect im performance.

“Aminu na final year student wey dey plan to start im final exams like all students by next week so we dey beg for im release so dat e fit prepare for exams.”

E add say dem happy as internal groups and bodies dey chook mouth for di mata wey go helep aid di release of dia student.

How pipo dey react

Meanwhile, #FreeAminuAdamuMohammed dey trend for social media.

M﻿any pipo andgroups don call for di release of di undergraduate.

Di Amnesty International for statement call for immediate release of Aminu. E say e dey illegal to dey continue to hold am and deny am access to lawyers and im pipo.

O﻿da pipo too don join mouth to call for di release of di 23 year old undergraduate.