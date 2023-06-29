Paternity drama - Meet di women wey claim say Davido give dem belle

Nigerian singer David Adeleke don enta news again afta one American -based woman claim say e give am belle.

Di woman wey dey identified as Anita Brown claim say di celebrity wey dey popular as Davido, give am belle.

For series of videos wey she post for verified social media handles Ms Brown tok plenty tins including when and how she meet di aritst.

She also claim say she no dey aware of Davido marital status among oda tins.

Dis no be di first time Davido go dey involved in paternity drama.

In di past e get oda women wey don make dis kain claims.

E neva get time wen Davido weda by imself or im team don directly or formally react wen di allegations come like dat.

Wetin di singer dey do na to either drop one cryptic message for im social media handles or use di matter to sing later.

Who be Anita Brown?

Anita Brown wey be di first woman wey comot wit her claims say im give am belle, don dey operate plenti clothing businesses dem as well as ministry.

According to Ms Brown she own plenti cloth wear brands dem from swimwear to jewellry and even get shop for New York wey bin open dis month to sell her clothes under wetin she call "sip & shop".

Di self claimed transformational coach also get non-gomental organisation.

Di NGO wey bin dey established for 2017, di same year she start her swimwear brand.

Di NGO claim say dem dey provide women wit wetin dem need to become beta.

She dey regularly host events for business like pop up shops among odas for New York.

Ms Brown also claim say she get ministry wey she call "Conduit to Purpose" wia she dey do weekly Bible studies for Whatsapp group and on Zoom.

So far on di internet na one message she don post or both her podcast and YouTube about di Ministry she dey run and na two weeks ago she post am.

Ms Brown bin mention say she be real estate pesin wey get house for New York and Miami but wen we go her Instagram for di real estate brand, di page wey get one image for dia say di company dey specialize in credit repair, tax preparation, property management, investment holdings and more.

Wetin dey show about am na say na social media influencer wit her ova 400 posts and 700K+ followers.

Who be Ivanna Bay

No be plenti tIns wey dey known about Ivanna Bay..

She be di second woman wey comot claim not only say Davido give am belle but also say, e bin wan decieve am to sign confidentiality agreement for only 10k.

Howeva wetin don comot be say she be Cameroonian woman wey dey live for di French capital, France.

Tori be say she too na social media influencer wey dey work wit a swimwear brand as well as a teeth whitning brand and estate company.

Howeva, e comot say she dey also work for real estate joinbodi.

Davido come back afta tragedy

Last year 2022 Nigerian superstar music artiste Davido cancel many public appearances since di tragic death of im son, Ifeanyi.

During dat period di 'Stand Strong' singer also stay away from social media. Pipo no see am for public until im performance for di final of di 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

On im 30th birthday wey be significant age, Davido remian silent and unseen.

Fans bin reveal how much dem miss am as e turn 30 years old on di 21st of November.

Na from 2023 di multiple award winner get im groove back. E no tey before e den release im ‘Timeless’ album.

‘’Dia is a time for eviritin. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence. Thank you to evri body out dia for your love e hold me down,’’ Devido tok for di intro of di album.

Di Afro beat singer dey currently go on tour wit dis album before dis pregnancy controversy come out.

Davido profile

Dem born Davido, wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke on 21 November, 1992.

Davido, na Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer.

Im be one of di most popular and influential African musician.

Davido don win plenti awards from di Next Rated Award for 2012 till date.

Im be di oga of im own record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Davido release im second studio album A Good Time for November 2019. New African Magazine name am as di top 100 most influential Africans for 2019.

For February 2021, Next Time list Davido as one of di 100 most influential influential pipo for di world.

Time Magazine also name am as one of di biggest voices for Afrobeats genre.