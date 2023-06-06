Wetin we sabi about Ukraine dam incident

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

One ogonge dam for di Russian-controlled area of southern Ukraine don spoil and e dey bring out plenti water

Ukraine military and Nato don accuse Russia say na dem blow up di dam, while Russia dey blame Ukraine.

Dem dey evacuate thousands of pipo from communities for di surrounding areas, with fears say any flooding fit cause big problem.

See wetin we sabi so far.

Wia di dam dey?

Di Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dey for di city of Nova Kakhovka for Ukraine's Kherson region, wey Russian dey currently occupy and control.

Na during di Soviet era dem built am and na one of di six dams wey dey along di Dnipro river, wey stretch all di way from di north of di kontri into di sea for di south.

E big well well - locals call am Kakhovka Sea sake of say you no fit see di bank for some places. Di dam dey hold water wey equal to di Great Salt Lake for di US state of Utah, according to Reuters.

Wetin happun?

Pictures and video show one big place wey break for di dam, as plenti water dey pass thru am.

E dey also cause flooding downstream to di direction of Kherson.

Di exact time wen di dam first spoil no dey clear but satellite images wey BBC don verify suggest say di condition of di dam don worst over a number of days.

One road wey dey cross di dam look like say e don spoil since 2 June but e be like say no change don happun to di flow of di water until 6 June wen di wall break and collapse on nearby buildings dey show clearly.

E no dey clear weda di damage to di road dey linked to di 6 June breach.

Wia dis foto come from, Planet Labs

Wia dis foto come from, Planet Labs

While e no dey clear how wide di flooding downstream go be, pipo dey fear say e fit dey devastating for pipo wey dey live for di critical zone, home to about 16,000 pipo.

Images from Nova Kakhova show buildings wey floodwater don surround and even swans wey dey paddle around one local goment office.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Swans seen swimming though Nova Kakhovka", Duration 0,12 00:12 Wetin we call dis Video, Ukraine dam: Swans dey swim for Nova Kakhovka

Dem don draw ear for pipo wey dey live for low lying parts of di city of Kherson, less dan 50 miles downstream, to comot sharp sharp and make dem find shelter on higher ground.

Di head of di Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, tell Ukrainian TV dis morning say eight villages dey fully or completely flooded already, and dem dey expect more to dey flooded.

Ukrainian hydro power dam operator UkrHydroEnerho say di station dey "fully destroyed" and e be like say dem no go fit restore am.

Di river don also dey contaminated with 150 tonnes of industrial lubricant, na wetin President Volodymyr Zelensky tok, and anoda 300 tonnes dey at risk of leaking.

Why dem attack am?

E no dey clear yet wetin cause di breach for di dam, but Ukraine military don accuse Russia say dem deliberately blow am up. Dis fit be true, sake of say Moscow fit dey fear say Ukrainian forces fit use di road over di dam to get troops across di river into Russian-held territory, as part of a counter-offensive.

But Kremlintok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov no agree say Russian get hand inside, and instead dem blame Ukraine, as dem call am an act of "sabotage" wey go deprive di Crimean peninsula - di area wey Russia cut comot from Ukraine in 2014 - of water.

BBC neva verify di claim of Ukraine or Russia.

Di dam dey very important and e dey serveplenti purposes.

E dey hold back di big reservoir wey dey supply water to plenti communities upstream.

Farmers rely on di water to grow dia crops, and as e dey break e fit impact tens of thousands of pipo if e go far well well.

Di dam also provides cooling water to di nuclear power station for Zaporizhzhia, around 100 miles upstream, wey dey under Russian control wey dey rely on di reservoir.

Di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) say no immediate nuclear safety risk but dem dey monitor di situation.

Dem later tok for statement say if di dam fall below 12.7m, di lowest level di lowest level wey dem fit still pump water upstream to Zaporizhzhia, alternative water sources to keep di nuclear plant cool, including a large cooling pond wey dey near di site dey available.

Khakovka dam reservoir

Wia dis foto come from, ISW(21:00gmt, 5 June)

But as e be so, di dam na a vital channel wey dey carry water from Dnipro to Russian-occupied Crimea, wey mean say water supplies for dia dey likely to dey affected.

Afta Russia cut Crimea comot in 2014, Ukraine block one channel wey dey carry water from Nova Kakhovka. E cause water crisis for di peninsula.

Russian forces reopened di channel afta di full scale invasion last year. But without di dam, dropping water levels fit jeopardise di flow of water along di channel again.