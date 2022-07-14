ECOWAS Court declare Buhari Twitter ban unlawful, make e no repeat am

Wetin we call dis foto, On June 4 Nigeria Federal Government suspend, indefinitely di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for di kontri.

one hour wey don pass

ECOWAS Court don declare say di Twitter ban by President Muhammadu Buhari goment dey unlawful.

Di west African regional court order di Nigerian goment neva to repeat am again.

Dis judgemnet dey come afta di suit wey Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians file.

SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare na im disclose dis development today.

For June 2021 afta di microblogging site delete President Muhammadu Buhari tweet, Nigeria goment announce di suspension of Twitter for di kontri.

Nigerian goment also threaten to arrest and prosecute anyone using Twitter inside di kontri.

While di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ask all broadcast stations to suspend di patronage of Twitter.

However, ECOWAS Court tok say di act of suspending di operation of Twitter dey unlawful.

Di ban dey inconsistent with di provisions of Article 9 of di African Charter on Human and Pipos’ Rights. Di court rule

Nigeria suspension of Twitter go against Article 19 of di International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights both of which Nigeria na state party, dem rule.

More details later, dey update dis page.