Wetin police tok about two bus load of bullets dem catch for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Police

18 minutes wey don pass

Police don stop di movement of bullets for Ikorodu area of Lagos state, South west Nigeria.

Dis dey come six days afta di drug agency for di kontri seize plenty cocaine also for Ikorodu.

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seize about 1, 855 kilograms of cocaine and arrest drug barons afta dem raid one warehouse for di area.

But on Saturday, di Lagos state police command confirm di interception of di bullets for statement wey dem release.

Dem say di bullets dey inside two buses wey di suspects dey allegedly transport go oda states.

Wetin police tok

Benjamin Hundeyin, tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command say na dia officers for Ikorodu find out di crime.

E say dem arrest three suspects including di driver wey claim say na Katsina state, for North west of di kontri dem dey go.

Oga Hundeyin no tok how di bullets plenty reach but e say, "operatives of Ikorodu Division of di Lagos State Police Command don intercept two commercial buses loaded wit large quantity of live cartridges."

Di bus also get, "three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects for Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

"Preliminary investigations indicate say di suspects dey on dia way to Katsina State."