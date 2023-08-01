'Why I want Russia in and France out'

Author, By Tchima Illa Issoufou & Beverly Ochieng

Role, BBC World Service, Niamey & Nairobi

43 minutes wey don pass

In a sign of growing hostility towards di West since di coup for Niger, one businessman proudly show off im outfit for di colours of di Russian flag for di traditional heartland of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

War of words between don dey go on between di military and di West since di coup.

Oga Bazoum na one ogbonge padi of di West for di fight against militant Islamists, and na strong economic partner as well.

Niger hosts a French military base and na di world seventh biggest producer of uranium. Di fuel dey vital for nuclear power with a quarter of it going to Europe, especially former colonial power France.

Since General Abdourahamane Tchiani seize power for a coup on 26 July, Russian colours don suddenly show face on di streets.

Thousands take part for one protest for di capital Niamey on Sunday, wit some waving Russian flags and even dey attack di French embassy.

E now be like say dis "movement" dey spread across di kontri.

Di businessman, wey dey live 800km (500 miles) away for di central city of Zinder, no wan to give im name for safety reasons and ask say make we blur im face.

"I be pro-Russian and I no like France," e tok. "Since childhood, I don dey oppose France.

"Dem don exploit all di riches of my kontri such as uranium, petrol and gold. Di poorest Nigeriens no fit chop eat three times a day because of France."

Di businessman say thousands take part for Monday protest in Zinder in support of di military takeover.

E say e don ask one local tailor to take material for Russian colours of white, blue and red and make an outfit for am, e deny say na pro-Russian groups pay for am.

Niger na home to 24.4 million pipo wia two for every five live for extreme poverty, on less dan $2.15 a day.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

President Bazoum enter office for 2021 for Niger first democratic and peaceful transition of power since independence in 1960.

But im goment na target for Islamist militants wey dey linked to di Islamic State group and al-Qaeda wey roam across parts of di Sahara Desert and di semi-arid Sahel just to di south.

Under pressure from di Islamists, di armies for both neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, also former French colonies wit considerable French interests, don seize power in recent years, dem say dis go help for di fight against jihadists.

Like Niger, both these kontri previously get significant numbers of French troops wey dey help dem but as di Islamist attacks still continue, anti-French sentiment rose across di region, wit pipo for all di kontri starting to accuse say di French no dey do enough to stop dem.

Once in power, di junta for Mali bin welcome Russia mercenary Wagner Group as dem first force out French troops and den push for thousands of UN peacekeepers to leave.

Although Islamist attacks don continue for Mali, Burkina Faso junta don also grow close to Russia and dem don chse hundreds of French forces comot.

For Niger, Oga Bazoum administration dey always ban anti-French protests.

Several civil society groups begin dey escalate anti-French protests for mid-2022, wen Oga Bazoum administration approve di redeployment of France Barkhane forces to Niger after dem don order dem to comot Mal.

Key among dem na di M62 movement, wey one coalition of activists, civil society movements and trade unions form in August 2022 by. Dem lead calls against di rising cost of living, poor governance and di presence of di French forces.

Niger authorities ban or violently put down various planned protests wit its leader Abdoulaye Seydou jail for nine months for April 2023 for "disrupting public order".

Di M62 appear gingered for di wake of President Bazoum removal.

For one unusual move, im members dey quoted by state TV mobilising mass protests in support of di junta, as well as denouncing sanctions by West African leaders over di coup.

E no dey clear if di group dey linked to di junta known as di National Council for Safeguarding di Homeland (CNSP) or to Russia.

But na di umbrella group organising Sunday protest, wia smaller civil society groups such as diviolently put down Coordination Committee for diDemocratic Struggle (CCLD) Bukata and Youth Action for Niger also dey present.

Back for Zinder, di pro-Russia businessman dey positive about how Moscow fit help im homeland.

"I wan Russia to help wit security and food," e tok. "Russia fit supply technology to improve our agriculture."

But Moutaka, one farmer wey dey also live for Zinder, reject dis argument and say di coup na bad news for everyone.