Who be Justice Ugo wey fake news say resign from di tribunal panel wey go decide Tinubu fate

Wia dis foto come from, Courtofappeal.gov.ng

One fake news bin spread on social media say Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo of di Presidential Petition Court (PEPC) resign sake of alleged pressure from di camp of di All Progressives Congress (APC).

One news magazine bin publish di tori on dia website and also share am for Twitter.

Afta di news magazine publish di tori, many social media accounts begin spread am to mislead di public.

'Na fake news say Justice Ugo resign'

Di director of information of di National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye, say Justice Moses Boloukuoromo Ugo no resign from di Presidential Election Petition court.

Oye describe di claim as “falsehood from di pit of hell”, according to local tori pipo The Cables.

E say make pipo ignore di claim as e add say pipo wey dey spread am wan distract Nigerians and set di tone for narrative, if di court judgement no favour dem.

Oye also add say di presidential election petition court go issue formal statement to address di issue.

Who be Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo?

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo na member of di five-member panel wey dey handle di petitions wey dey seek to nullify President Bola Tinubu electoral victory.

Justice Ugo na judge of di Kano State Division of di Court of Appeal.

Di 57-year-old legal luminary come from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria.

Justice Ugo na di youngest judge wey dey for di panel of di Presidential Election Petition Court.

E dey number 41 on di seniority list of di honourable justices of di Court of Appeal.

Justice Ugo don also serve for di Bayelsa State High Court before.

E finish im undergraduate studies from di University of Calabar and dem call am to bar for 1990, according to local tori pipo Premium Times.

Im bin attend di Lagos campus of di Nigerian Law School between 1989 and 1990.

Dem appoint am to di Court of Appeal bench on 24 March 2014.

How many justice dey handle di petition against Tinubu victory?

Na five justices of di Court of Appeal dey handle di petitions wey seek to nullify di electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu for di 2023 presidential election.

Di justices include:

Haruna Simon Tsammani

Justice Stephen Adah

Justice Misitura O. Bolaji-Yusuf

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

Di five-member panel get until September to give dia verdict on di petitions.

Section 132 (7) & (8) of di Electoral Act allow aggrieved pesins to file dia petition within 21 days afta declaration of results. Di respondents get 21 days to respond, while di court get 180 days to decide, and na September go make am 180 days.

'Arrest pipo wey dey spread fake news'

Bayo Onanuga wey be di Director Media and Publicity for di Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for di 2023 presidential election don call on police to arrest pipo wey dey spread fake news for Nigeria.

For im Twitter page, Onanuga say everibodi gatz dey worried wit di way some Nigerians dey spread fake news for social media wit impunity.

"Di Appeal Court, di Supreme Court just debunk two of such malicious false news wey aim to destroy our judiciary, all because of politics.

"Di police gatz wake up to dia duties. Our kontri get Cybercrime law wey dey deal wit fake news. Make di police implement di law or else fake news go destroy our kontri," Onanuga tok for Twitter.

Di current stage of di tribunal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Parties wey dey challenge di 2023 presidential election close dia cases wen di tribunal sit on 23 June.

Di main parties wey dey challenge di election na di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and di Labour Party as well as as dia presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively.

Di Allied People’s Movement (APM) also file dia own petition.

Atiku, Obi and dia parties no accept di declaration of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as di winner of di election.

Dem dey challenge both president Tinubu and di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) wey declare di result.

Di kontri election body Inec announce di candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu as winner of di 25 February 2023 presidential election.

For di final scores, APC record 8,794,726 votes followed by opposition Peoples Democratic Party wey get 6,984,520. For third place, Labour Party score 6,101,533 and di New Nigeria Peoples Party get 1,496,687.

Bola Tinubu win 12 states and Atiku Abubakar also win 12 states. Peter Obi too win 12 states including di FCT.

To win di presidential election for Nigeria, a candidate go need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states and di FCT to be declared as di winner.

PDP, LP and APM don close dia cases against President Bola Tinubu.