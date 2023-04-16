Timeline of events as Inec suspend Adamawa govnorship result collation for di second time - Wetin go happun next?

16 April 2023

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, suspend di declaration of Adamawa govnorship result for di second time on Sunday.

Na sake of wetin dem refer to as illegal declaration of winner by di Resident Electoral Commission of di state.

Prof Hudu Yunus Ari for one dramatic move declare Senator Aisha Dahiru, alias Binani of di All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of di Adamawa Govnorship election.

INEC National commissioner for informate and Voter Education, Festus Okoye tok for statement say di action of di REC 'na usurpation of di power of di Returning Officer.

“E dey null, void and no get any effect.” Di statement tok.

Sake of dis, di electoral body suspend di collation of results of di supplementary election wey hold on April 15.

Inec bin first declare Adamawa State govnorship election inconclusive for March wen dem hold govnorship elections across di kontri.

Dem declare di election inconclusive sake of di margin of votes.

For di results wey dem announce, di APC candidate for di state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru alias Binani poll 390, 275

While di incumbent, Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri, DI People’s Democratic Party, pdp candidate, poll 421,524.

Di supplementary elections later hold for 67 polling units wia dem bin scatter di 18 March gubernatorial polls.

Why di REC declare winner?

Di Inec REC for Adamawa State Yunusa Ari, on Sunday cause confusion wen at about 9:00am im announce Aisha Binani Dahiru, candidate of di APC as di winner of di election.

Im announcement cause protests from members of di PDP wey dey present for di state collation centre for Yola.

Before dem suspend di collation exercise on Saturday night, dem bin don announce results from 10 LGAs and Binani bin dey ahead of Ahmadu Fintiri, di incumbent govnor and PDP candidate.

Dem bin dey expect di collation of results from di remaining 10 LGAs to start 11:00am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, di returning officer for di Adamawa govnorship election, no dey present wen Ari announce Binani as di winner of di election.

According to di constitution, Lamido na di rightful official wey dey empowered to declare di winner of di election.

On Saturday, national officials bin don first ask Prof Yunus Ari to step aside from di conduct of di election.

But Oga Yunus later come back to di centre to declare result.

'I be di Resident Electoral Commissioner, anybody else na just helper'

Before di declaration, Oga Yunus adress tori pipo tok say one of di national commissioners of Inec bin tell am to step aside from di conduct of di election.

"I ask dem wetin I don do wrong, wen dem know say I be part of di pipo wey conduct di previous elections. I no get any ansa, e say dem wan reach out to di national chairman."

Oga Yunus say na di president appoint am to lead di state electoral commission and if dem wan remove am, na di two third of di senate get di power to do am.

"E dey unusual for dem to ask me to step aside without any explanation"

Im later return to di collation centre sake of di pipo wey dey patiently wait to get di result.

E later read out di result of di election wey dey wit am to declare APC candidate, Binani as winner.

But di Inec say dis declaration no follow.

Binani give acceptance speech

Meanwhile Senator Aisha Binani bin make acceptance speech amidst di kasala for one coverage on di national tv wia she thank di pipo of Adamawa state say dem elect her as dia govnor.

“Adamawa stand tall on di threshold of history. I dey overwhelmed by di show of your confidence to elect me as your govnor from May 29 dis year till di next four years”, she tok

She add am say dem don exercise dia democratic rights by voting for dia preferred candidate.

Meanwhile di APC candidate neva comment afta Inec announce say her initial declaration as winner by di REC na null and void.

If Madam Binani win dis election, she go be di first elected female govnor for Nigeria.

Govnor Fintiri react

Many pipo don react to di premature declaration of election result for Adamawa state by di REC.

Di incumbent Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri wey dey seek re-election, express im disappointment and call for calm for di state.

E say wetin di REC do na illegal declaration wen dem neva finish collating results from all polling units.

"I call on everyone to remain peaceful and law abiding, make nobody take di law into dia hands, make we peacefully await di next direction from Inec.

International Observers don also ask electoral officers to conclude di collation of result before dem officially declare winner to allow for transparency of di election process.

As e be, Inec neva conclude di collation of results from all polling units wia di supplementary election hold on April 15.

Wetin Inec don tok?

Inec immediately summon di REC, say wetin im do na usurpation of power.

Dem ask am and all oda officials wey dey involved in di process to report to di headquarters for Abuja, di kontri capital.

“Di action of di REC na usurpation of power of di Returning Officer and therefore null, void and of no effect.