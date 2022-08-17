Wen to start sex afta childbirth plus tips to dey safe

Wen to resume sex afta childbirth

one hour wey don pass

Rules no dey for wen to begin do kerewa again afta you don born pikin.

Dis na because di thought of postpartum sex (sex afta birth) fit dey tiring for new parents, especially for those wey go through serious labour pain, raging hormones, baby blues or postpartum depression.

Sex fit even be di last thing on couples mind but e no go continue like dat forever.

Your body still fit dey tired or sore afta you born, so no rush am.

So how long couple need wait before sex fit resume?

Men like make dia partner dey tell dem say dem sabi bed work well-well

Doctors advise say make anytin no enta di vagina for six weeks afta natural birth to allow di vagina heal. Di discharge of leftover blood suppose don stop by then.

Postpaturm penile-vagina sex fit no feel good at first.

If you just born and you wan do kerewa wey go involve penetration, you fit no enjoy am di way wey you bin dey enjoy am before. And dis apply to everybody wey just give birth whether through vagina or C-section.

Di assumption be say di pain na from di trauma of delivery but e also gatz do wit low levels of estrogen wey don affect di elasticity of di vaginal tissues," Rebecca Booth, M.D., a Louisville, Kentucky, gynaecologist and author of The Venus Week tok.

National Health Service (NHS UK) advise say, If di kerewa dey pain, e no go dey enjoyable. you fit try use personal lubricant to take start.

Your body fit change

Pesin fit no dey mood afta dem just born

Depending on your age and how many pikin you don get before, your body fit change well-well.

Hormonal changes afta birth fit make di vaginal feel drier pass how e dey be normally.

You fit dey worry about di changes wey dey show for your body or dey fear say make belle no enta again.

Men sef dey worry make dem no go hurt dia partner.

E fit take sometimes before you feel like to have sex. Until den, make you and your partner continue to dey jolly each oda and dey close in oda ways.

If you or your partners get any worry, make una follow each oda tok or tok wit your doctors.

Tips to resume sex afta birth

Wen to resume kerewa afta childbirth

Sex afta baby dey important, "If no physical intimacy, couples go begin dey feel like roommates, and dat no be good thing. Feeling disconnected fit lead to resentment, Amy Levine, one New York City sex coach and mom tok.

"Start wit kissing or touching each oda in a loving way, and work your way up to post-delivery sex wen una ready." Amy add.

If e dey pain you, tok: If you pretend like say everytin dey alright wen no be so, you fit begin dey see sex as bad tin instead of enjoyment. Una fit dey do oda tins like wey no go involve penetration.

Take am gently: You fit use your own fingers first to explore to reassure yourself say sex no go pain you. You fit try am wit personal lubricant. Hormonal changes afta child birth fit mean say, di area too dry.

Make time to relax: You and your partner dey likely to make love wen una mind dey togeda instead of wen una two, dey reason different things.

Get help if you need am: if you still dey experience pain when you don do your postnatal check, abeg to see your doctor.

Contraception (birth control) afta birth

Contraceptive

Woman fit get belle three weeks afta she born baby, even if she dey breastfeed and her period neva start again.

Unless you don ready to carry belle again, e dey important to use some kind contraception (alias safe sex methods) evertime you do kerewa afta you born, especially for first time mom.

You fit follow your health care provide tok di kain birth control you fit do before dem discharge you from hospital or afta your post-natal check ups.

You fit also go any family planning clinic.

Contraception and breastfeeding

You fit no see your periods for six months if you dey do exclusive breastfeeding (you dey give your baby only breast milk) and your baby dey under 6 months old.

Sake of dis, some women dey use breastfeeding as a form of contraception.

E dey important to start to use oda form of contraception (correct way to prevent pregnancy) if: