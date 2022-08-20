Abuja traditional rulers support compulsory drug test for pipo wey wan marry

10 minutes wey don pass

Di chairman of di Council of Chiefs for Nigeria capital, Abuja don approve make di National Drug Law Enforcement agency (NDLEA) carry out drug test for pipo wey wan marry.

Di chairman wey also be traditional ruler, di Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa direct di immediate implementation of drug integrity test policy for intending couples.

Di directive go make sure say intending couples present certificate of fitness before dem join in holy matrimony.

Di Nigeria’s National Drug law enforcement Agency bin propose mandatory drug test for October 2021.

Di chairman of di agency, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa say di compulsory drug test and evaluation for intending couple go reduce how pipo dey use drug for di kontri.

“Nobody wan make im daughter marry drug addict or a drug user and you no fit dey sure – wen pipo come marry, dem dey get nice face and you no sabi wetin dey behind am,” Marwa tok.

Di Ona of Abaji say drug don become big problem for Nigeria wey dey worry many of dia young men and women including couples wey suppose dey enjoy dia marital lives.

For one 2018 report, di United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) say di prevalence of any drug use for Nigeria dey about 14.4 per cent – mean say14.3 million of pipo between 15 and 64 years don abuse drugs.

Why NDLEA wan do drug test for pipo wey wan marry?

For di meeting wit council chiefs for Abuja, Oga Marwa say di cases of women wey dey suffer from domestic violence don increase and na drug abuse by di husband dey behind most of cases.

E say make di kontri embrace drug test for intending couples di way dem dey do for HIV/AIDS and genotype test.

Although e no get any law wey make am compulsory.