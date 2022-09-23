Why Church of England no gree Desmond Tutu daughter wey be priest lead funeral

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mpho Tutu van Furth marry her wife, Marceline, for December 2015, and dem subsequently force to give up her permission to officiate as priest in South Africa.

35 minutes wey don pass

Di late Desmond Tutu's daughter don dey barred by di Church of England from leading one funeral sake of say she dey married to woman.

Mpho Tutu van Furth na Anglican priest for di Diocese of Washington and bin dey asked to officiate for di funeral of her late-godfather, Martin Kenyon, for Shropshire on Thursday.

Ms Tutu van Furth tell BBC News say e "seem really churlish and hurtful". Di Diocese of Hereford tok say na "difficult situation".

Di Church of England no dey permit im clergy to dey same-sex marriage because im official teaching na dat marriage dey only between one man and one woman. However im sister Anglican church for di US, Di Episcopal Church, dey allow clergy to enter into gay marriages.

"Advice dey given in line with di House of Bishops current guidance on same-sex marriage," one statement from di Diocese of Hereford tok.

Di former Bishop of Liverpool, di Rt Rev Paul Bayes, wey be campaigner for di church to change im position on sexuality, say to "plead say things dey difficult no good enough".

"We urgently need to make space for conscience, space for pastoral care, and space for love," e tok.

After dem tell Oga Kenyon family di decision of di Church. Dem move di funeral service from St Michael and All Angels in Wentnor, near Bishops Castle, to one marquee for vicarage next door so Ms Tutu van Furth go fit officiate and preach.

"E dey incredibly sad," Ms Tutu van Furth tell BBC News. "E feel like one bureaucratic response with may be lack of compassion.

"E seem really churlish and hurtful. But as sad as dat be, joy dey of having one celebration of person wey fit throw open di door to pipo wey sometimes dey excluded."

Martin Kenyon become internet sensation for December 2020 when e appear for one CNN interview after receiving di Covid-19 vaccine.

E tell di puzzled American reporter that e bin dey hope not to have di "bug" now sake of say e grand-daughters, add join say "no point dey to die when I don live dis long, e dey?"

Oga Kenyon na close friends with di late South African archbishop, Desmond Tutu.

Dem force Ms Tutu van Furth to give her up right to officiate as priest for South Africa after she marry Marceline van Furth, Dutch academic, in 2015.

Her father Desmond Tutu, wey die in December 2021, win di Nobel peace prize in 1984 for im struggle against apartheid for South Africa. E also campaigne in favour of gay rights and bin back same-sex marriage.

"I go refuse to go to homophobic heaven. No, I go say sorry, I mean I go much rather go to di other place," e tok in 2013. "I no go worship God wey dey homophobic and dat na how deeply I feel aboutdis."

E add join: "I dey as passionate about dis campaign as I ever dey about apartheid. For me, na di same level."