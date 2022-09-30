PDP explain afta claims say dem give bribe to members

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Debo Ologunagba

30 September 2022, 11:30 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Di Peoples Democratic Party don confam say dem pay money to some members of di party National Working Committee.

Dem tok dis one afta some members of di NWC return about N122.4 million back to di party.

Di Nigerian opposition party say di money wey dem pay dia members no be bribe but housing allowance.

P﻿DP dey clarify dis mata afta one alleged report concerning di mata wey di party call misleading begin make di rounds.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of di PDP tok for one statement, say di allegation na false.

"Di attention of di National Working Committee (NWC) of di Peoples Democratic Party don dey drawn to misrepresenting reports for one section of di media wey mention strange and unfounded motives to di Housing Allowance wey dey duly approved and paid to NWC members and staff of di Party."

Oga Ologunagba say di NWC take note say dis misleading report dey come from unfounded publication by one particular media outlet wey suggest say di Housing Allowance, one entitlement duly approved and paid to national officials and staff of di Party amount to bribery. "To avoid doubt, PDP say dem no pay any funds to di account of any member of di NWC as bribe for any purpose whatsoever for dat mata," Ologunagba tok. "To set di record straight, di Housing Allowance wey dem dey refer to, pass through di Due Process of di Party in line with di Conditions of Service and Entitlement of di Staff and Principal Officers of di Party. E say if any individual, for any reason decide to return money duly approved and paid, e no in any way suggest say dem pay di money as bribe or show say dem illegitimate or unlawfully pay di money.

Tori pipo Channels report say at least four members of di PDP Working Committee don return about N122.4 million to di party.

For separate letters to di PDP, dem say dem pay di monies into dia account without dia knowledge.

Tori be say di money na part of di over N10 billion di party realise from nomination fees wey aspirants pay.

Channels say di NWC members wey return di money na di National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, di Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Inside one letter to di PDP leadership notifying di PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu of returning di money, Orbih say e receive di credit alert with “shock and surprise.”

“To my shock and surprise, e don dey confirmed to me by my bank say di sum of N28, 800,000. (Twenty eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) dey credited to my account by di party. I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back di money to di party account.” Di statement tok in part.