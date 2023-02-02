Court remand popular Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya for prison

Wia dis foto come from, OFFICIAL_MURJA_KUNYA/INSTAGRAM

Upper sharia court for Kano state wey dey northwest Nigeria don remand popular tik toker Murja Ibrahim Kunya for prison for two weeks for allegedly committing offenses wey dey contrary to Islamic teachings and threatening pipo on Tiktok.

Murja bin show before di court presided over by Abdullahi Halliru on Thursday.

She dey face two count charges bordering on threatening to attack some pipo and releasing inciting videos wey go against di norms and teachings of Islam, and fit lead others wrong.

Murja bin dey plan her birthday party when Police arrest her last Saturday saying dem bin get complains about her 'indecent videos' on Tiktok.

Di complain bin come from some islamic clerics for Kano wey feel say di 24 year old dey go against religious and cultural teachings.

Kano police tok why dem arrest popular Tiktoker Murja Ibrahim Kunya 29th January 2023

Justice Abdullahi Halliru wey receive mention Murja case on Thursday send di former Kannywood actress to two weeks in prison before di case go continue on di 16th of February 2023.

Misbahu Kofar Mata confam to BBC News Pidgin say dem don receive di Tiktoker for Kurmawa prisons wey for inside Kano city.

“Yes Murja dey our hand at di moment as court instruct and go dey with us until next hearing for court.”

Baba Jibo Ibrahim na di tok tok pesin for Kano courts and e tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin happun for court on Thursday na just mention of di case but di case go begin proper by next date wey judge call.

Murja contents for Tiktok dey popular because of di unusual tins she dey do wey some pipo say dey against di conservativeness of northern Nigeria pipo.

Who be Murja Ibrahim Kunya?

Murja dey stay Hotoro area of Kano city and according to her some of her videos for Tik tok no dey show her real personality.

Even though she tok say she complete islamic school, di 24 year old year old no fit complete secondary school before she drop out.

She bin start as Kannywood actress but dat aspect of her life no blow di way she want am.

She gain popularity for tik tok nearly two years ago when she begin do videos miming songs and doing some oda tins.

Oda times police arrest Tiktokers

Dis no be di first time police go arrest Tiktokers sake of some of di contents dem dey post for dia Tiktok accounts.

On Monday, 7 November Magistrate Aminu Gabari sentence Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad wey chop arrest over one video wey concern govnor Abdullahi Ganduje to N10,000 fine, 20 strokes of cane and 30 days of sweeping di court.

Di Tiktokers chop arrest over video dem do on top di app, Tik Tok wia dem accuse Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje of corruption.

Di judge order di flogging to happun immediately inside court premises.

E also rule say dem go pay di fine immediately while di 30 days sweeping go start on Tuesday.

Immediately after di sentencing one staff of di court carry whip enter court and in di presence of everybody including some Tik tokers wey come show solidarity.

Mubarak and Nazifi collect di twenty lashes each.

For July 2022, police for Saudi Arabia bin arrest one popular Egyptian social media influencer on top accuse say she dey post sexual suggestive content.

Tala Safwan, wey get five million followers on TikTok and some 800,000 on YouTube, draw anger online amid claims of say one video she do get lesbian undertones.

But Ms Safwan say dat no be her intention.