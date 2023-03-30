Why US increase visa application fees for students, visitors

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

45 minutes wey don pass

Di United States don increase visa application fees for students and visitors wey wan enta di kontri.

For one statement wey US department of State publish on dia website, US increase dia visa application fees for dis categories visitors from $160 to $185.

Di increment wey dem publish for di Federal Registrar on 28 March go dey effective from 30 March, 2023.

According to di statement, di fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) go move from $190 to $205.

“Di fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in specialty occupation (E category) go increase from $205 to $315,” di statement tok.

Why US increase visa application fee?

Di United States tok say dem dey committed to facilitate legitimate travel to di United States for both immigrant and non-immigrant travellers.

Dem say dem dey set di fees based on di actual cost of providing non-immigrant services and dem dey determined afta conducting study of di cost of dis services.

According to di US, dem dey use Activity-Based Costing (ABC) methodology to calculate annually, di cost of providing consular services, wey include visa services.

Dem say di last time dem update di fees for most non-petition based non-immigrant visas na 2012, and di last time dem update certain oda non-immigrant visa fees na 2014.

“Visas for work and tourism dey essential to President Biden foreign policy, and we recognize di critical role international travel play for U.S. economy,” di statement tok.

US increase visitor visa validity for Nigerians

Di United States of America bin increase di visitor visa validity for Nigerians from 24 months to 60 months for no extra money.

Di visa dey cover Nigerians wey wan enta America for tourism or to do business for short time before you go need renew visa.

According to statement by di US embassy to Nigeria, dem reveal say di reason na to dey reduce visa appointment wait times for Nigeria.

Dem say di visa application fee go remain US$160 even wit di time extension. But di latest increment wey be $180 na im go replace di $160.

Di time extension bin start from March 1, 2023.