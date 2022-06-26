Three tins to watch out for inside Bet Awards 2022

53 minutes wey don pass

Black Entertainment Television (BET) go hold dia annual awards show on Sunday for Los Angeles.

Na actress Taraji P. Henson go host dis year awards and e go include performances by Lizzo, Lil Wayne and Kirk Franklin among odas.

Dem dey also honour Sean Combs, aka Diddy with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

But dis year show no dey come without im some small gbege.

Lil Nas X beef with BET Awards

Industry Baby Rapper Lil Nas X recently drop diss track against di Black Entertainment Television brand say dem no give am any nomination dis year.

E call di song "Late To Da Party" and e drop am on Friday.

E bin use di song take call out BET Awards say dem no nominate im first album Montero.

E bin release small bits of di song for social media wey accuse di award show of Homophobia.

BET respond to di allegation say dem bin e fan, as dem list di number of awards wey e don gbab from dia hand and dia hip-hop Awards

Tems fit be Nigerian first female BET Award winner

Nigeria star, Tems gbab two nominations inside dis year BET Awards.

She gbab nomination for di Best Collaboration for di Essence remix wey she follow Wizkid and Justin Bieber. She also gbab Best International Act alongside Fireboy.

If she win, she go be di first Nigerian woman to gbab di awards.

So far, na six Nigerians don collect di awards: Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Ice Prince, D'banj and 2Baba.

Wizkid collect two nominations for di collabo im do with Tems and Best R&B / Pop Male Artiste

Fireboy go get im first performance for BET Awards

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Foireboy post dis for im stories as im dey prepare for di award show

Fireboy na di Nigerian act wey dey take ova dis year BET Awards.

E get im first ever performance for di award show as well as im first nomination for di Award Best International Act.

Fireboy bin ansa di announcement of im performance say im dey honoured to dey perform live for di Award.

Wetin be BET Awards?