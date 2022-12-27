Meet Prof. Akin Osuntokun, di new Director-General Obi-Datti campaign council

Di Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council don announce di appointment of Akin Osuntokun as di new Director-General of di Obi-Datti Campaign.

Di National Chairman of di party, Julius Abure announce di appointment for one strategic meeting of di party National Working Committee wit di candidates.

Di Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) plus oda stakeholders also dey di meeting for Abuja on Tuesday.

Osuntokun wey be former aide to president Olusegun Obasanjo dey replace di former DG of di Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, Doyin Okupe - wey resign afta one Federal High Court for Abuja find am guilty of Money Laundering.

Before im appointment, Osuntokun bin dey serve as di Zonal Coordinator of di campaign council for di South.

Who be Akin Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun bin serve as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

E turn 60 on November 24 and many of im family, friends and associates celebrate am.

For one interview e get wit Thisday, e tok about im privileged childhood as im papa na Minister under Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Ladoke Akintola.

Akin Osuntokun wey hail from Ekiti state, South-West Nigeria, study political Science for University.

Afta graduation, e gain employment for di National Directorate of Employment.

Na im start di small-scale graduate development skills for Oyo state around 1985 or 1986.

E later venture into journalism career. E don work wit several print and broadcast media. Now, e get one column wit THISDAY.

Osuntokun don work as Chairman of Oodua Printing Corporation, and Managing Director of di News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

E bin serve as di Director of di PDP 2007 Presidential Campaign, di campaign wey bring President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua come power.

Why di former DG Doyin Okupe step down

Di former Labour Party presidential campaign DG, Doyin Okupe step aside on 20 December afta corruption allegation wey land am prison sentence.

Dis dey come afta one Federal High Court for Abuja on Monday sama di Director-General of di Peter Obi Presidential Campaign years in prison for money laundering.

E chop di two years imprisonment on count 34 wit option of a fine of N500,000.

For letter wey im adress to di Peter Obi via im social media page, Oga Okupe plead wit di Labour Party to appoint new Campaign DG wey fit continue di assignment without distraction.

Im add am say dis go allow am get time to seek justce and clear im name from di corruption charges wey di Economic and Financial Crimes commission sama am.

