Ali Bongo and oda African leaders wey don tey for power

Gabon na di latest African kontri wey military men don announce take over power for di kontri.

Army officers tok for national television for Gabon on Wednesday wia dem tok say dem don take over power.

Dis na afta dem cancel di results of di election wey happun on Saturday wia dem declare President Ali Bongo as di winner.

Di electoral commission say Oga Bongo bin win just under two-thirds of di votes for di election wey di opposition argue say mago-mago dey.

Dis overthrow go end im family 53-year hold on power for Gabon.

Oga Bongo become president afta im papa die for 2009.

Meanwhile, President Ali Bongo no be di only President wey don tey for power wit im family.

And dis latest Gabon coup dey come afta plenti coups wey don happun recently for Africa.

Make we chook eye for oda African leaders wey don tey for power.

African leaders wey don tey for Power

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo - Equatorial Guinea

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, wey dey eighty-one years now, na di longest-serving president for di world and dey continue him 44 year rule.

Di politician, and former military officer for Equatorial Guinea bin serve as di second president of Equatorial Guinea since 3 August, 1979.

Im also be di second-longest president wey dey serve back-to-back currently wey also be non-royal national leader for di world.

Oga Obiang win re-election for Equatorial Guinea afta officials announce say im get almost 95 percent of votes for di election wey happun for November, 2022.

Im son Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue na im be Vice President. Afta di election last November in tok say "Di results prove us right again," im add say "We continue to be a great party."

President Obiang hold di oil-rich central African nation tight, and im family pipo get beta positions for goment.

Paul Biya - Cameroon 40 years

President Paul Biya na di current President of Cameroon and im don dey rule since 1982.

Dem born Oga Biya on 13 February, 1933 and na im be di oldest President for sub-Saharan Africa.

Paul Biya win re-election for im seventh term in office for diPresidential election wey happun for 2018.

Tori be say low turnout of voters and voter intimidation full di election.

Opposition party bin call for a re-run of di presidential election but di Constitutional Council reject di call.

Oga Biya take over leadership from Ahmadou Ahidjo wey be di first Prime Minister and President of Cameroon.

Im bin rule from 30 June 1975 to 6 November 1982. Cameroon next election for happun for 2025.

Denis Sassou Nguesso - Republic of the Congo 38 years

Denis Sassou Nguesso na di president of Congo-Brazzaville. E return to power afta dem amend di constitution wey make am seek re-election for third term for 2016.

Oga Nguesso wey be former military officer, serve as president of di Republic of Congo since 1997.

Im bin don also serve a previous term as president from 1979 to 1992 wen im bin lose election but come back for 1997.

Dem change di constitution to suit im ambition afta one referendum wey happun for October remove term and age limits wey for stop im ambition to rule again.

Denis Sassou Nguesso wey dey 80 years dey plan to contest for a fifth term.

Yoweri Museveni - Uganda 36 years

President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, enta power afta one military coup for 1986.

Im be di ninth President of Uganda. Na 15 September 1944 dem borm am.

Museveni wey dey 78 years old don rule Uganda for 37 years. Even though im don rule for so long reports say im reign bring peace and big developmental changes for di kontri.

Na sake of say dem see am as dia freedom fighter and peace-bringer na wetin dem dey teach Uganda pipo to believe.

To Ugandans im be dia father and grand father.

Many young Ugandans dey call di president by nickname "Sevo", and im dey call dem Bazukulu (meaning grandchildren in the Luganda language).