US ambassador don accuse South Africa of supplying arms to Russia

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Di US envoy to South Africa don accuse di kontri say e dey supply weapons to Russia despite dia professed neutrality in di war for Ukraine.

Ambassador Reuben Brigety tell local media say im dey "confident" say dem load one Russian ship wit ammunition and weapons for Cape Town last December.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa say im goment dey look into di claims.

Meanwhile, di kontri don maintain claims of neutrality for di invasion of Ukraine.

Oga Brigety tok for one media briefing for Pretoria on Thursday say Washington get concerns about di kontri stated non-aligned stance on di conflict.

Im dey tok about di docking of one cargo ship for di Simon Town naval base between 6 and 8 December last year wey im dey "confident" say e upload weapons and ammunition "as e dey go back to Russia".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Russian military frigate 'Admiral Gorshkov' park for di harbour of Cape Town on February 13, 2023

"Di arming of di Russians dey extremely serious, and we no dey consider say dem dey resolve dis issue," e tok.

E add say di US also get concerns about South Africa participation for military exercises wit Russia and China during di anniversary of di invasion of Ukraine.

Di naval exercise take place ova 10 days for February and opposition figures don criticise am as endorsement of di Russian invasion.

Di South African authorities deny say di war games clash wit di one-year anniversary and say di kontri routinely hosts similar drills wit oda nations, including France and di US.

South Africa previously abstain from one UN vote wey condemn di invasion. E also refuse to join di US and Europe say dem impose sanctions on Russia.

In response to one question from di leader of di opposition John Steenhuisen, Oga Ramaphosa tell parliament on Thursday say dem go look into di comments wey di US ambassador make.

Di president ask opposition parties to allow dem to complete di process.